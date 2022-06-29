New Boss Enemy's And QOL Changes

TWO NEW THREAT BOSS TYPES
Two new threat bosses named Crawler have been added
these are infected Spider bosses that are faster then Tyrant/Hound's
and come with both a Mele-Range and Ranged-Type variation
QOL CHANGES
As a Additional Revision to the Revive System Update I have added additional functionality to (extra) revive Power Ups
If player's already have a Revive Active picking up a additional Revive will now also Restore 50 HP
Increased Hit box Recognition on Hounds and Fire hounds mob types as they are smaller and sometimes hard to hit when Grouping (Runner's)
Changed files in this update