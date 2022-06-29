New Boss Enemy's And QOL Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 9026718 · Last edited 29 June 2022 – 06:46:16 UTC by Wendy

TWO NEW THREAT BOSS TYPES

Two new threat bosses named Crawler have been added

these are infected Spider bosses that are faster then Tyrant/Hound's

and come with both a Mele-Range and Ranged-Type variation

QOL CHANGES

As a Additional Revision to the Revive System Update I have added additional functionality to (extra) revive Power Ups

If player's already have a Revive Active picking up a additional Revive will now also Restore 50 HP

Increased Hit box Recognition on Hounds and Fire hounds mob types as they are smaller and sometimes hard to hit when Grouping (Runner's)