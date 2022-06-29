 Skip to content

Nightmare Puppeteer update for 29 June 2022

Added new scene + dolphins and nukes + more

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new scene by request from Jolsh---> "Passing Me By". Its a city street scene where a constant crowd of people walks past the actor.

Added scene fog that you can toggle off and on in the scene settings(3rd page)

Added some spawnable random things- use the Console(SHIFT + ESC) to access them.

Type "add" to see most all of the options including dolphins, crows, pigeons, hummingbirds, butterflies, vultures, seagulls, and raining money.

Type "Nuke" in the console and you'll find DropNuke- enter a number for the counting time like this "DropNuke 5" then press enter etc- 5 seconds will pass than a nuke will explode. The nuke will set fire to any rando's in the scene.

