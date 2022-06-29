0.9.4.1H is live on ALL branches! Collapse calls return, Police fixes & more!

Another day another bug fixing and improvement patch, as well as some major content that was temporarily removed with the game engine upgrade is now back and smooth as ever! No more game freezing or PC crashing when a collapse call comes in. Now it is not even noticeable! I've been solely focused on cleaning up and smoothing out the game before continuing any further with additional content or ideas as requested by much of the community. This is our 50th+ update solely focused on bug fixing and optimizations since the major game engine update and the improvements are showing.

The next patch will re add the rope mechanics to aide in the trench rescues that have been re added in this update as well as going to finish fixing the remaining issues with PD units and the unit customizer functionality. Also on the list is re adding in the other ambulances that were part of the game early on. After these things are complete and any major bugs and issues that remain I will be shifting my focus on completing the AI update.

0.9.4.1H

Readded collapse calls (Now optimized and 0 loading issues)

Fixed patient carry not working

Optimised Montgomery County a bit

Fixed grass in Brooklyn Construction sight not being transparent

Replaced ACE Arma 3 Mod UI Icons in EMS Menu with original icons

Fixed Montgomery County SCBA Mask being greyed out when in first person view

Fixed option to equip drill & torch from cribbing bag not showing up

Synced Debris movement in multiplayer

Synced patient ragdoll death when hit by collapse debris in multiplayer

Fixed not being able to enter crime scene unit van

Fixed wheels on NYPD Crown Vic being skewed and not scaled properly

Fixed Crime Scene Unit van wheels pivot points

Fixed NYPD Crown Victoria suspension height

Fixed Old NYPD Ford Explorer suspension height

Added unmarked skins to NYPD Charger

Fixed right doors of MC Charger not changing when changing skin

Fixed pink door mirror light on MC Charger

Fixed ford fusion spot light not toggling with customization menu

Fixed Rescue engine power call resetting when pressing T for the horn