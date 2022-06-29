[Patch] Client Patch Notice (June 29)

A client patch is scheduled to be held on June 29, 05:30 (GMT+0) to make adjustments and fix some occurred issues.

Please be noted that on access to the game after the update, the patch will be reflected. If you are logged in, kindly restart the game and install the update for the patch contents to be reflected in the game.

■ Patch details

Fixed a 'Premium Battle Pass' related issue

Fixed an issue where 'Premium Battle Pass' item could not be purchased after purchasing 'Battle Pass' when having less than 2990 RCP.

Fixed a Record page related issue

Fixed an issue where incorrect weapon image and information were displayed on the Record page.

Graphics improvements

Fixed an issue where sparkles were displayed on the screen.

Fixed an issue with grain particles being visible when zooming in (Occurs when playing with high refresh rate and low resolution settings)

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, and we will do our best to provide a more stable gameplay environment.

Thank you.

