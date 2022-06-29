-Dashing and Jetpacking decrease fire time
-Added Cybean
-Added Curse
-Added Zhield
-Added Fog to Water
-Redid Spawn Menu Visuals
-Shortcut to Flying in Sandbox
-Added Modifier "GlobalGravity" (default is -9.81)
-You can now summon ammo packs and health packs in Sandbox
-Added Music To the Spawn Menu
-Changed Sandbox Shortcut to Tab
Erroneous update for 29 June 2022
0.5.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
