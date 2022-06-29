 Skip to content

Erroneous update for 29 June 2022

0.5.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9026307 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Dashing and Jetpacking decrease fire time
-Added Cybean
-Added Curse
-Added Zhield
-Added Fog to Water
-Redid Spawn Menu Visuals
-Shortcut to Flying in Sandbox
-Added Modifier "GlobalGravity" (default is -9.81)
-You can now summon ammo packs and health packs in Sandbox
-Added Music To the Spawn Menu
-Changed Sandbox Shortcut to Tab

