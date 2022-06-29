-Dashing and Jetpacking decrease fire time

-Added Cybean

-Added Curse

-Added Zhield

-Added Fog to Water

-Redid Spawn Menu Visuals

-Shortcut to Flying in Sandbox

-Added Modifier "GlobalGravity" (default is -9.81)

-You can now summon ammo packs and health packs in Sandbox

-Added Music To the Spawn Menu

-Changed Sandbox Shortcut to Tab