Update 1.1 Wolves in Sheep's Clothing

Explorers! We're aware it's been a while, and we're glad to be back with new content for you.

This update is jam-packed with lots of features we hope you'll enjoy playing with and getting familiar with over the next while. We've addressed some main issues, added some new ways to have fun, and taken on your feedback. Patch Notes will become available over the next week.

Content

New Spell System

The Grimoire



Spice things up by customizing your spell loadout to suit your Thrall play-style. Visit the caravan on the dockside and consult the Grimoire any time you'd like to switch up your spells.

New Spells

Thralls have grown stronger and now harness more diverse and devastating abilities...

Hush

Mute the Explorers and rip their sense of hearing from them temporarily. The spell also establishes a direct link with your Thrall partner, allowing you to coordinate plans. This spell can be used to bludgeon your victim with the rest of the crew blissfully unaware or delay any condemning information from making it to the rest of the crew.

Doppelgänger

Use your dark magic to morph into the form of an Explorer. Spin the crew into disarray and confusion as the Captain drives the ship but is also seen lighting a powderkeg below deck. Be wary of crossing paths with the real person you’re impersonating.

Dockside Lobby

New Look

The Dockside Area has had a revamp!



Merchants

Some visitors have arrived at the docks to aid in preparing you for your expedition.

Crafting

Earn cosmetics by prestiging your characters! Each character's prestige will unlock a free item for you to wear on any character you please.

New AI (Rats)

Serve as pest control or leave them to scurry about in peace.

Cosmetics

Prestige Cosmetics

New DLC Cosmetics

New Cosmetic Combinations

Create chaotic outfits by wearing as many things you can wear at once! More items are compatible with others.

Balance

High-Level Balance Adjustments

We’ve adjusted the balance between our experienced Thralls and Explorers. This includes a sabotage rework, a new way to compromise the ship, and Thralls can now cast spells from the brig. We won’t go into detail about these changes just yet, as we’d love for you to dive right in and try them for yourself.

Technical

Server Upgrades

We've massively strengthened our servers against DDoS attacks and improved client performance.

Crash Fixes

We've fixed multiple crashes some of you have been experiencing.

The expanse started with a handful of changes, but this has become a major effort to rebalance and improve the entire map. We know many of you are excited for the changes, but rest assured, we want to make the map the most fun possible and it is coming in a future update soon.

Thank you for sticking with us on this expedition - it means a lot.

