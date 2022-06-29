v0.56 Patch Notes

New:
-
Added Kistune
-
Added new status effects:
-
Charmed: Skills that target enemies are redirected to nearby allies. If alone, the skill fails. Lose Charmed stacks after an action.
-
Redirect: Skills targeting this unit are being redirected to an ally.
-
Buffer: Ignores the next inflicted status. Lose all Buffer stacks at the end of a turn.
-
Charging: This unit is preparing to use a powerful attack.
-
Weak: Reduces Strength. Lose Weak stacks every turn.
-
Broken: Reduces Defense. Lose Broken stacks every turn.
-
Stunned: Skips an action. Lose a Stunned stack when an action is skipped.
-
Hunted: Takes 10% more damage from the next skill per Hunted stack. Lose all Hunted stacks when hit by a skill.
-
Avoid: Automatically dodges the next harmful skill. Lose Avoid stacks when a skill is dodged. Lose all Avoid stacks at the end of a turn.
-
Retarget: Skills targeting an ally are being redirected to this unit.
Balance:
- Reduced frenzy effectiveness from +25% damage to +10% damage
- Frenzy will now decay every turn.
- Reduced the base strength of bigorilla
- Artifacts that give frenzy now give more frenzy to accommodate the frenzy change
- Monster girl skills have been reworked to use the new status effects.
- Enemy skills have been reworked to use new status effects.
- Coil no longer gives armor. Instead it gives extra trapped stacks and deals slightly more damage.
- Consume flesh deals more damage and gives more frenzy
- Bazooka no longer uses orange orbs, and instead is a multi attack.
- Arachne ability now activates on swap regardless if the enemy is already trapped.
- Arachne ability will now preemptively stop enemy swapping.
- Reduced gold earned from the dungeon in preparation for new gold uses.
- Bigorilla, werewolf, and slimes, will now only heal if they aren't at full health.
Bugs:
- Fixed a crash caused when clicking between starting position boxes in the dungeon prep menu
- Fixed a text error in the corpse flower event
- Fixed some typos
- Added a slight delay to the upload mod workshop pop-up so it properly displays the mod.
- Coagulant will only activate if bleed stacks earned are greater than 0
QoL
- Sealing a monster girl will remove her carried artifacts
- Added "None" to clothing options. Note that monster girls still wear underwear even if "None" is selected. Some outfits may be changed with this patch.
- Heal will be shown even if healing above max health.
- Expanded font range to include cyrillic and all of base ASCII.
