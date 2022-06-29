v0.56 Patch Notes

New:

Added Kistune

Added new status effects:

Charmed: Skills that target enemies are redirected to nearby allies. If alone, the skill fails. Lose Charmed stacks after an action.

Redirect: Skills targeting this unit are being redirected to an ally.

Buffer: Ignores the next inflicted status. Lose all Buffer stacks at the end of a turn.

Charging: This unit is preparing to use a powerful attack.

Weak: Reduces Strength. Lose Weak stacks every turn.

Broken: Reduces Defense. Lose Broken stacks every turn.

Stunned: Skips an action. Lose a Stunned stack when an action is skipped.

Hunted: Takes 10% more damage from the next skill per Hunted stack. Lose all Hunted stacks when hit by a skill.

Avoid: Automatically dodges the next harmful skill. Lose Avoid stacks when a skill is dodged. Lose all Avoid stacks at the end of a turn.