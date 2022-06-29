 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monster Girl Manager update for 29 June 2022

v0.56 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9025828 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Added Kistune

  • Added new status effects:

  • Charmed: Skills that target enemies are redirected to nearby allies. If alone, the skill fails. Lose Charmed stacks after an action.

  • Redirect: Skills targeting this unit are being redirected to an ally.

  • Buffer: Ignores the next inflicted status. Lose all Buffer stacks at the end of a turn.

  • Charging: This unit is preparing to use a powerful attack.

  • Weak: Reduces Strength. Lose Weak stacks every turn.

  • Broken: Reduces Defense. Lose Broken stacks every turn.

  • Stunned: Skips an action. Lose a Stunned stack when an action is skipped.

  • Hunted: Takes 10% more damage from the next skill per Hunted stack. Lose all Hunted stacks when hit by a skill.

  • Avoid: Automatically dodges the next harmful skill. Lose Avoid stacks when a skill is dodged. Lose all Avoid stacks at the end of a turn.

  • Retarget: Skills targeting an ally are being redirected to this unit.

Balance:

  • Reduced frenzy effectiveness from +25% damage to +10% damage
  • Frenzy will now decay every turn.
  • Reduced the base strength of bigorilla
  • Artifacts that give frenzy now give more frenzy to accommodate the frenzy change
  • Monster girl skills have been reworked to use the new status effects.
  • Enemy skills have been reworked to use new status effects.
  • Coil no longer gives armor. Instead it gives extra trapped stacks and deals slightly more damage.
  • Consume flesh deals more damage and gives more frenzy
  • Bazooka no longer uses orange orbs, and instead is a multi attack.
  • Arachne ability now activates on swap regardless if the enemy is already trapped.
  • Arachne ability will now preemptively stop enemy swapping.
  • Reduced gold earned from the dungeon in preparation for new gold uses.
  • Bigorilla, werewolf, and slimes, will now only heal if they aren't at full health.

Bugs:

  • Fixed a crash caused when clicking between starting position boxes in the dungeon prep menu
  • Fixed a text error in the corpse flower event
  • Fixed some typos
  • Added a slight delay to the upload mod workshop pop-up so it properly displays the mod.
  • Coagulant will only activate if bleed stacks earned are greater than 0

QoL

  • Sealing a monster girl will remove her carried artifacts
  • Added "None" to clothing options. Note that monster girls still wear underwear even if "None" is selected. Some outfits may be changed with this patch.
  • Heal will be shown even if healing above max health.
  • Expanded font range to include cyrillic and all of base ASCII.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link