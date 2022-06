What's new:

● Completely removed Steam API related functions from DSX

● Uses a Launcher now

● Steam Playing now status shows up for the first 5 seconds then it's gone

● Discord Rich presence from steam no longer shows except the rich presence done within the app ex.. Which tab you're on, battery percentage etc..

Workshop won't be completely gone, there is a way to make it happen that will come in the future!

More on that later.