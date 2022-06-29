 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Operation8 Project update for 29 June 2022

NEW UPDATE 1.1.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9025256 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,
Already this update version 1.1.7 forward so and small information once and also fix.

Information:
-New lobby I can see character (and not yet change anything is working soon and also UI) just testing.
-Disable map andartida (this future new map designer)
-Add down red your team icon.
-Disable friends / public chat / player chat (except private chat in room).
-New perfect SWAT character
-Disable all characters only have SWAT / Female (future add SWAT female)

Fix one problem:
-Server SA (is working successful)
-Increase starting gold upgrade
-Add 500 cash for cheap money.

Extra gift:
Code: C6G7-9T4O-3L4C [1000 cash gift] - expired: 05/07/2022



Thank you 1500 to register the account!

Until next July there will be no official update and release date.

Best regards.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link