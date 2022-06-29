NEW UPDATE 1.1.7

Hello everyone,
Already this update version 1.1.7 forward so and small information once and also fix.
Information:
-New lobby I can see character (and not yet change anything is working soon and also UI) just testing.
-Disable map andartida (this future new map designer)
-Add down red your team icon.
-Disable friends / public chat / player chat (except private chat in room).
-New perfect SWAT character
-Disable all characters only have SWAT / Female (future add SWAT female)
Fix one problem:
-Server SA (is working successful)
-Increase starting gold upgrade
-Add 500 cash for cheap money.
Extra gift:
Code: C6G7-9T4O-3L4C [1000 cash gift] - expired: 05/07/2022
Thank you 1500 to register the account!
Until next July there will be no official update and release date.
Best regards.
Changed files in this update