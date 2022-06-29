NEW UPDATE 1.1.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9025256 · Last edited 29 June 2022 – 01:46:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

Already this update version 1.1.7 forward so and small information once and also fix.

Information:

-New lobby I can see character (and not yet change anything is working soon and also UI) just testing.

-Disable map andartida (this future new map designer)

-Add down red your team icon.

-Disable friends / public chat / player chat (except private chat in room).

-New perfect SWAT character

-Disable all characters only have SWAT / Female (future add SWAT female)

Fix one problem:

-Server SA (is working successful)

-Increase starting gold upgrade

-Add 500 cash for cheap money.

Extra gift:

Code: C6G7-9T4O-3L4C [1000 cash gift] - expired: 05/07/2022







Thank you 1500 to register the account!

Until next July there will be no official update and release date.

Best regards.