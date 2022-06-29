2022.6.29fix

*There are cases where a Elder attacks an ally and destroys the alliance,

I fixed elder action only when he was despising the monarch.

*When selecting an inquiry for a elder vassal, it is now possible to cancel before the inquiry.

*Increased the retention period of prisoners from 12 turns to 36 turns

*Regarding the mismanagement of a Elder (dominion's riot), if too much time has passed and

it becomes impossible to punish, a message will be sent to the effect that punishment can no longer be done.

*Fixed because the player himself was sometimes drawn by the partner when the cooperation occurred in the battle.

*other minor fix