Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 29 June 2022

2022.6.29fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

*There are cases where a Elder attacks an ally and destroys the alliance,
I fixed elder action only when he was despising the monarch.

*When selecting an inquiry for a elder vassal, it is now possible to cancel before the inquiry.

*Increased the retention period of prisoners from 12 turns to 36 turns

*Regarding the mismanagement of a Elder (dominion's riot), if too much time has passed and
it becomes impossible to punish, a message will be sent to the effect that punishment can no longer be done.

*Fixed because the player himself was sometimes drawn by the partner when the cooperation occurred in the battle.

*other minor fix

