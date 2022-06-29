Shifting Sands Update

DEFENDERS,

Do you like new maps? Do you like some of your heroes getting some significant updates? If so, then we have the patch for you! In this update, we are bringing Tornado Valley to DD2 along with a bunch of new and updated abilities for the Initiate, Adept, Mystic, Series EV2, and Lavamancer. Let’s get into it.

New Region - Tornado Valley

Fans of other Dungeons Defenders games will instantly recognize our newest DD2 region: Tornado Valley. This region will have 2 new maps, and a new region specific enemy, a brand new boss fight. Make sure to stay hydrated as you attempt to weather the brutal lands of Tornado Valley!

New Map - Tornado Canyon

Drops

Ancient Robot Arm

Tuskin Rifle

Ancient Water Boiler (Canisters)

Clockwork Sword

Staff of Sands

Plain/Shiny/Pristine Talisman

New Map - Tornado Highlands

Drops

Corrupted Oculus (Staff)

Tome of Corruption

Corrupted Axe

Spear of Corruption

Corrupted Bow

Corrupted Dagger

Genie Prince

Corrupted Genie Prince

6x Plain/Shiny/Pristine Talisman

Region Specific Mods

Canyon Bells - Enemies on death have a x% chance to spawn a bell that does y% of your Ability Power as damage to all nearby enemies every second for 3 seconds and stuns them for 2 seconds. This effect can only occur once every 2 seconds.

Enemies on death have a x% chance to spawn a bell that does y% of your Ability Power as damage to all nearby enemies every second for 3 seconds and stuns them for 2 seconds. This effect can only occur once every 2 seconds. Cyclostrophic Wind - Your attacks generate 1 tornado stack. At 5 stacks you launch a tornado forward, dealing x% of your Ability Power as damage to up to 10 enemies and sending them airborne. The effect has a cooldown of 3 seconds.

Your attacks generate 1 tornado stack. At 5 stacks you launch a tornado forward, dealing x% of your Ability Power as damage to up to 10 enemies and sending them airborne. The effect has a cooldown of 3 seconds. Genie King's Curse - While moving below 100 Speed, your Primary attacks deal x% of your Hero Damage stat as Earth Damage.

While moving below 100 Speed, your Primary attacks deal x% of your Hero Damage stat as Earth Damage. Genies Protection - After using an ability, gain x movement speed and reduce the damage you take by y% for 3 seconds.

After using an ability, gain x movement speed and reduce the damage you take by y% for 3 seconds. Owl God's Wisdom - Your primary attacks deal x% of your Ability Power as extra damage. This extra damage can trigger once every 0.1s per enemy hit.

Your primary attacks deal x% of your Ability Power as extra damage. This extra damage can trigger once every 0.1s per enemy hit. Blinding Sand - Your attacks have 15% to spawn a ball of sand on impact deal x% of your Hero Damage as Earth damage and slow movement speed and attack speed to all nearby damage.

Your attacks have 15% to spawn a ball of sand on impact deal x% of your Hero Damage as Earth damage and slow movement speed and attack speed to all nearby damage. Sand Path - Projectile attacks that hit the ground leave up to three patches of sand that deal x% of your ability power and reduce enemy movement speed by 7%. Each patch lasts z seconds.

Projectile attacks that hit the ground leave up to three patches of sand that deal x% of your ability power and reduce enemy movement speed by 7%. Each patch lasts z seconds. Sand Storm - Generates a sandstorm around you that consistently deals x% of your Hero Damage as earth damage to nearby enemies.

Region Specific Pets

Genie Prince

Mana Swirl - Restore 500 ability mana.

Corrupted Genie Prince

Magical Burst - Fires 5 magical bursts dealing 335% magical hero damage each.

New Region Specific Enemy - The Windshaper

The Windshapers have spent years training to master control over the air, allowing them to send devastating tornadoes towards players that pierce and knock up players in their path. Be warned though, they are not as frail as they may seem and will not be defeated so quickly.

New Boss - The Genie King

Deep within Tornado Highlands lies the lamp of a familiar foe...but it has been entirely corrupted by the Old Ones' magic! This iteration of the Genie King can inflict a variety of crippling debuffs with its attacks, so be careful...

Hero Reworks

In an effort to spice things up, as well as help out some of our favorite heroes that needed that extra little boost, we have made some changes to some of their towers and abilities. We've wanted these heroes to be unique in their own right for a while, where they have their own unique kits but are still similar to the Monk and Apprentice. Now, we think we have struck just the right balance. Keep reading to see if your favorite hero was affected.

Note: The Adept and Initiate’s price will increase to 10,000 Defender Medals/1,500 Gems. This increase will take effect after 2 weeks, during this time they will both be on sale for 8,000 Defender Medals/1,000 Gems.

Initiate

Firework Cannon (40 DU) - Replaces Boost Aura. Shoots up to three fireworks at different enemies within range, dealing damage in a large area.

Concentrated Pyrotechnics (Shard) - Increases the damage of the Firework Cannon by x%, but increases the damage falloff by 50%.

Chi Spirit Tower (50 DU) - Replaces Sky Guard Tower. A spectral copy of the Initiate fires piercing Chi waves that damages and cripples enemies, increasing their damage taken.

Spirit Charge (Shard) - Increases the damage of the Chi Spirit Tower by x%, and increases the projectile size by y%.

Frost Strikes Aura (20 DU) - Replaces Lightning Strikes Aura. Deals powerful frost damage to a single enemy within its radius. Frosty Explosion (Shard) - Enemies killed by the Frost Strikes Aura explode dealing x% of the Frost Aura’s Defense Damage as frost damage. Lingering Frostfire (Mod) - Enemies suffer +x% extra Water Damage every second for y seconds when hit by Frost Strikes Aura.



Adept

Tesla Coil (50 DU) - Replaces Arcane Barrier. Generates arcing electricity that chains to multiple targets at once.

Reckless Shock (Shard) - Enemies hit by the Tesla Coil take x% more damage, but move 50% faster.

Enemies hit by the Tesla Coil take x% more damage, but move 50% faster. Ramping Voltage (Mod) - The Tesla Coil deals more damage as it strikes enemies, up to a maximum of x% extra damage. This damage increase resets after not attacking for 5 seconds.

Crystal Hammer (50 DU) - Replaces Earthshatter Tower. Slams the ground, sending a line of damaging crystalline spikes forward and hitting all enemies in a line.

Crystal Fissure (Shard) - Increase the width of Crystal Hammer's attack by 50%, and increase the Defense Power by x%.

Mystic

New Appeasement Tiers

The buffs originally granted by Appeasement were overly complicated and not very well explained. These new buff tiers are simpler while still rewarding the Mystic for remaining at high Appeasement while providing more or less the same power as before.

1% or more Appeasement

Ability Power x1.2

Hero Damage x1.2

Damage Vulnerability x0.8

Tower Damage x1.2

25% or more Appeasement

Basic attacks have lifesteal

50% or more Appeasement

Basic attacks lower the Mystic’s active cooldowns

100% Appeasement

AoE damage buff that deals 1000% Ability Power damage every second

1.5x Speed

Basic attacks make enemies take 10% more damage for 3s

Ability Changes

Lash Out

Increased damage by 200%

Call to Madness

Added target limit of 10

Reduced enrage range by 70%

Increased cooldown from 20 to 30

Reduced duration from 8.1 to 4.1

Reduced Madness Embrace duration increased from 4.6 to 3.2

Reduced Debilitating Madness damage taken increased from 66 to 20

Dark Torment

Increase damage from 40 to 80

Decreased cooldown from 8 to 4 seconds

While the dagger is impaled inside an enemy all mystic damage is increased by 50%

Increased Dark Torment Tower damage multiplier by 600%

Increased Dark Torment Tower number of beams from 1 to 3

Removed ‘Sand Vipers Target enemies affected by Dark Torment’

Serpent’s Coil - Allowed as many Serpent’s Coils to be placed as DU allows. Added collision so they can be damaged by enemies. Can now be upgraded like other towers.

Added Tower Health to Serpent Coil Talent



Snaking Sands - Detach damage from the stun so Snaking Sands can still damage enemies affected by Elder Wyverns or Headstrong. Buffed damage by 50%.



Sand Vipers - Increased base number of beams from 1 to 3. Beam ramping damage now properly scales with upgrades.

Viper’s Fangs - Damage dealt by this tower has been moved from the bubble pop and rain effects to the initial hit. The bubble attack also slightly knocks enemies back in addition to its knockup effect.

Obelisk - Removed Upgrade and Appeasement requirements from Obelisk buffs to simplify its usage.

Removed Flame Thrower

Removed Confuse buff

Removed Knock-up buff

Smite has a 20% chance to polymorph enemies hit into snakes

Smite damage increased by 25%

Snake Polymorph increases damage by 20%

Snake Zealot Chip Mod - Reworked due to being made irrelevant by Serpent’s Coil.

Serpent Avatar (New) - The Serpent Avatar summoned by the Mystic at max Appeasement deals x% more damage.

New Talent: Poison Damage - Dark Torment and Lash Out poison damage increased by x%

Series EV2

New Passive - Series EV2 can now double jump and hover in the air afterwards.

Note: The Bunny Hop Shard no longer works on Series EV2 due to this adjustment.

Anti Gravity Bots - Now home towards enemies exploding on contact.

Holographic Decoy - Replaces Death from Above. EV2 leaps backwards, leaving a decoy behind that taunts nearby enemies for a few seconds. As it expires, the decoy explodes and damages nearby enemies.

Aerial Mastery Shard - Reworked due to Death from Above being replaced. New Effect: Increases movement speed while flying by x. Dryad may now also equip this Shard.

Lavamancer

Secondary Attack - Dash now pierces through enemies.

Inflame/Harden - Has now been consolidated into a single ability, Inflamed. Inflamed reduces damage taken, taunts nearby enemies, and increases speed and damage for a period of time.

Tectonic Breaker (Shard) - Reworked due to above change. New effect: While inflamed, deal x% armor stat as earth damage and y% hero damage as fire damage every 3rd primary attack.

Charged Restoration (new Shard) - Charged secondary attacks restore x mana. Can only activate once per second.

Balance

Dryad Starfall now naturally pierces shields

Reduced Ring of fire damage on hit from 60% to 30% and added Burring effect that scales off hero damage

Removed blockade requirements from Health/Power pylon

Piercing shot consumes all mana and damage also scales off % mana consumed

Increased piercing shot damage by 238%

Changed nimbus to a small AOE rather than single target

The following Shards have had their scaling changed from Defense Power to Defense Damage: Explosive Surprise Lateral Blast Heavy Cannonball Explosive Arrows MegaRock Glacier Splody Harpoon Oily Harpoon Snakes on a Plane Combined Power



Onslaught Mutators

BloodLust (New) - Enemies on receiving damage now move at +30% speed for 5 seconds.

Berserked (New) - Enemies now take +50% more Damage and deal +50% more damage.

Reckless (New) - Enemies now have +50% Movement Speed and +50% Damage taken.

Trollblood (New) - Enemies now heal for +2% of their max hp every second.

Speed Demons (New) - Enemies are 50% faster, but slow effects last longer on them.

Pain Aura (Removed) - Pain aura has been removed due to poor performance.

New Skins

We are adding 4 new skins that fit various desert aesthetics so that our players can defend Etheria in comfort and style while braving the conditions in Tornado Valley. We have also added Jade, Frost, and Galaxy Skins for the Mercenary and Countess that can be obtained in Defender packs.

Marauder Apprentice Skin - A magician of the sands.

Wind Guardian Lavamancer Skin - The Guardian of the Tornado Valley.

Clockwork Squire Skin - Is he more man or more machine?

Scarab Lord Abyss Lord Skin - Something is a little buggy with this hero.

Bundles

Each of these thematic new skins can be accessed via the Emporium and purchased individually. For those of you looking to save a few gems, each skin can also be found in a bundle to help you balance fashion and efficiency!

Ancient Sands Bundle (1,400 Gems) - Scarab Lord and Wind Guardian Skins

Desert Conquerors Bundle (1,600 Gems) - Marauder Apprentice and Clockwork Squire Skins

Wind Guardian Bundle (2,300 Gems) - Lavamancer Hero and Wind Guardian Skin

Scarab Lord Bundle (2,300 Gems) - Abyss Lord and Scarab Lord Skin

Misc

Player Shops - Player shops are back online! Which is very useful because you will need a TON of gold for...

Player shops are back online! Which is very useful because you will need a TON of gold for... The Golden Mask - The Golden Top Hat is now out of stock. But fret not Defenders with a taste for the finer things in life. We now are offering yet another solid gold cranial accessory in the Golden Mask! If you have more gold than you know what to do with, this mask is for you. As a bonus, the Golden Mask hides your tears that you are surely crying after paying that much gold.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Immolation having an incorrect proc chance.

Fixed Oil Catapult Defense health talent description.

Fixed an issue where the respawn popup would show up when swapping characters.

Fixed an issue where the star progress bar wouldn't show past 840 stars.

Fixed an issue with the base XP values for onslaught on Wild Westival.

Fixed an issue where you can’t buy Fight Me Not in the Chaos 3 Shard Shop.

Fixed an issue where the matchmaking input defaults were being filtered out by the profanity filter.

Fixed an issue where there wasn't a second billboard for double spawn on the Jacked Sparrow.

Fixed an issue where the Countess’ abilities weren't counting toward the weekly ability mission.

Fixed an issue where the High Seas region was showing the wrong crafting material drop and fixed the order for the Chaos 9 amp.

Fixed an issue where rerolling missions doesn't save the reroll.

Fixed an issue where the Reflect Beams went to default textures on retry from wave.

Fixed an issue where the Drakenlord’s Frost Shield would stay up even when ignited.

Fixed an issue where the Spectral Knights in the Spectral Assault Prime Incursion were not doing their proper damage.

Fixed an issue where the reforging system could delete items if you replaced the consumed item in the middle of server update.

Fixed an issue where the mercenary hero was messed up leading to bad shadows.

Fixed an issue where the impact effect on the Adept's Arc Lightning wasn't showing its impact VFX.

Fixed an issue where the Shatterquake mod was causing heavier than intended CPU usage.

Fixed an issue where some projectiles wouldn't hit the Jester Boxes.

Fixed an issue where the Runed Slicer sword had the wrong icon.

Fixed an issue where piercing projectiles wouldn't spawn ground based impact effects.

Fixed an issue where the Mystic’s shooting VFX wasn't spawning in the correct location.

Fixed an issue where Nether archers bounce can miss its target.

Fixed an issue where the Jester Boxes that spawn do not trigger the shard Critical Restoration.

Fixed an issue where mouse inputs can press abilities on the ability bar while building.

Fixed Maw of the Earth Drake not attacking slow-immune enemies.

Fixed an issue where the Magic Mortar Tower in the Create Hero UI was sideways.

Fixed an issue where the snaking sands tower did no damage to dummies.

Fixed an issue where the Fiery Fangs mod didn't correctly attune to Fire.

Fixed an issue where un slowable enemies where not getting the movespeed debuff from the Phased Mutatro.

What's Next?

We’ll be keeping an eye on this patch as it goes out and making sure we squash any bugs that may appear. We’re currently plugging away at major updates to DDA, but fear not, as we’re also looking into our next major DD2 update and trying to add some big features that might take us some time to get up and running. There’s a whole lot we’ve got planned, so stay tuned!

