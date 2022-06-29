The Biggest Content Update Yet Is Now Public

**

Attention Officers!

**

Since the release of the Supporter branch, the Dev team has pushed over 500 internal fixes with all of the feedback we received from the Supporter Edition owners to bring the cleaned-up version of the update to everyone! With that being said we here at VOID Interactive are very excited to ship out the latest build of Ready or Not for all players!

To celebrate, we’ve also prepared a beautiful trailer showing off the tweaks to Barisa Cove, some beautiful shots of NEON, and even a special guest at the very end that some of you that are well versed in the tactical shooter genre may recognize.

Keep your feet on the ground.

VOID Interactive