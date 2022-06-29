 Skip to content

Norega update for 29 June 2022

Fixed the armory!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new patch brought up a new bug that didnt exist before in the armory...

So I went there and fixed it!

Btw if any of you find any new bugs please report them! And I will try to reproduce the bug here!

Thanks!

