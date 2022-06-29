Looking upside down with camera when Bride scare a player is fixed.

'(E) Revive' is not visible anymore for revived players.

Shooting your teammate is a thing now so be careful while you shoot.

Added indicator to Totem, so players will know how many dolls needed to calm the Bride.

Difficulty of the game is adjusted. Players will have different level of difficulties based on their gameplay.

All item spawns are adjusted. Finding a battery was a big problem, now everything is balanced.

AI spawns are adjusted and balanced with items for more dynamic gameplay.

You can shoot a zombie if it caught your teammate to rescue your teammate. (Work in progress)

Pressing 'E' was making UI Green. Removed that option to prevent confusing players.

Holy Water throwing speed is increased.

Bride was bulletproof sometimes, she is not anymore.

Torture devices cause losing health over time.

We are planning to switch the 'Interact' button 'F' to 'E'.

Please tell us your ideas about this. Which button you prefer?