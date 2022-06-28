 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Trials of Wilderness update for 28 June 2022

Update 4.8.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9024838 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added: The tax barrel, with this you can control how many savages will attack you, or stop attacks for a while if you have gold.
There are levels that you get according to the statistics in the tax barrel, the levels are needed to craft some items.
To make red shotgun shells, you will need gunpowder and sulfur.
Fixed: Can't remove the planter if you don't look in a plank while holding E key.
Fixed: When you switch ammunition in the shotgun, the ammunition icon will not appear if you don't have ammunition in the inventory.
Removed dungeon ghosts in peaceful difficulty.

Changed files in this update

Trials of Wilderness Depot Depot 934181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link