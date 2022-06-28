Patch [2.3.379]

Hey everyone, patch 2.3 is finally released! In it, you’ll find the introduction of courtship, mating, and nesting mechanics, in addition to many changes, fixes, and under-the-hood systems reworks. The introduction of these mechanics will inevitably be accompanied by new issues and bugs, so if you find them please let us know in our Discord or Steam discussions!

Thank you for playing, and we hope you enjoy it!

-Urvogel Games

Added

Courtship system

Nesting system

Cinematic system for cutscenes

Dakotaraptor social status menu

AI ability to perceive and attack eggs

Scripted spawn module to send AI to attack player nests

New tooltips (mating and courtship)

New music (mating and courtship)

Fitness indicator to pause menu

Fixed

Threat call being unavailable for hatchling Dakotaraptor

Scent highlights being unreliable

Limited controls when placing nest and during scent mode

Settings and resolution resetting

Mosasaur having trouble reaching players on the edges of the map

Death menu reappearing after reloading when selecting retry

Music cutting out abruptly

Several encyclopedia bugs

Several bugs involving resolution and other options resetting

Player getting stuck when jumping on a Palaeosaniwa or Basilemys

Player bite/attack being inconsistently activated

Death menu retaining player control

Adult models showing younger stage coloration

Player getting stuck sleeping

Triceratops horns lagging behind in growth stages

Instances of food stuck in the mouth

Some tooltips failing to appear

AI stuck while trying to eat

Changed