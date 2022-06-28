Patch [2.3.379]

Hey everyone, patch 2.3 is finally released! In it, you’ll find the introduction of courtship, mating, and nesting mechanics, in addition to many changes, fixes, and under-the-hood systems reworks. The introduction of these mechanics will inevitably be accompanied by new issues and bugs, so if you find them please let us know in our Discord or Steam discussions!
Thank you for playing, and we hope you enjoy it!
-Urvogel Games
Added
- Courtship system
- Nesting system
- Cinematic system for cutscenes
- Dakotaraptor social status menu
- AI ability to perceive and attack eggs
- Scripted spawn module to send AI to attack player nests
- New tooltips (mating and courtship)
- New music (mating and courtship)
- Fitness indicator to pause menu
Fixed
- Threat call being unavailable for hatchling Dakotaraptor
- Scent highlights being unreliable
- Limited controls when placing nest and during scent mode
- Settings and resolution resetting
- Mosasaur having trouble reaching players on the edges of the map
- Death menu reappearing after reloading when selecting retry
- Music cutting out abruptly
- Several encyclopedia bugs
- Several bugs involving resolution and other options resetting
- Player getting stuck when jumping on a Palaeosaniwa or Basilemys
- Player bite/attack being inconsistently activated
- Death menu retaining player control
- Adult models showing younger stage coloration
- Player getting stuck sleeping
- Triceratops horns lagging behind in growth stages
- Instances of food stuck in the mouth
- Some tooltips failing to appear
- AI stuck while trying to eat
Changed
- Made scent radius bigger
- Pathfinding and dynamic obstacle avoidance for animals fully replaced by new systems, with better performance and results
- Some AI aggression tweaks
- Physics setup on animals significantly altered, leading to different physics behavior in many contexts
- AI now have some rotation assistance; they should be better at staying on track and turning towards their targets
- Updated vegetation rendering system
- Slight tweak in buoyancy logic
- Tweaked RPR jump path correction to prevent players being stuck trying to dismount
- Prey critters now drop scent nodes
- Aim mode camera will no longer activate when the player has food in their mouth, instead the RMB will drop the piece of food.
