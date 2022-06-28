Game Update - 1.0.2

Also known as the "I should've fixed these months ago but I forgot!" update. As always, feel free to tell us in the Steam discussion forums about any other issues you happen to find.
if the update isn't downloaded automatically, right click the game on Steam > properties > local files > verify integrity of game files
Super Dream Dasher - update 1.0.2
completion percentage now counts the infinite trial completion correctly (25 levels beaten required for 100% completion. load the file for the change to take effect)
ghost Wish in the trials no longer takes lives away if Wish is already dead
quitting after finishing a level during the endless trial now rewards the player with the turnups they've won so far
flavors in the laboratory should no longer blink while they're being unlocked
