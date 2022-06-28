 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Dream Dasher update for 28 June 2022

Game Update - 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9024661 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Also known as the "I should've fixed these months ago but I forgot!" update. As always, feel free to tell us in the Steam discussion forums about any other issues you happen to find.
if the update isn't downloaded automatically, right click the game on Steam > properties > local files > verify integrity of game files

Super Dream Dasher - update 1.0.2

completion percentage now counts the infinite trial completion correctly (25 levels beaten required for 100% completion. load the file for the change to take effect)
ghost Wish in the trials no longer takes lives away if Wish is already dead
quitting after finishing a level during the endless trial now rewards the player with the turnups they've won so far
flavors in the laboratory should no longer blink while they're being unlocked

Changed files in this update

Super Dream Dasher (Win64) Depot 811971
  • Loading history…
Super Dream Dasher (Win32) Depot 811972
  • Loading history…
Super Dream Dasher (Linux64) Depot 811974
  • Loading history…
Super Dream Dasher (Linux32) Depot 811975
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link