 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

On the Wings - Birth of a Hero update for 28 June 2022

On the Wings supports macOS now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9024528 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Draw your mac devices and ride your dragons against Dark Rider and his soldier slaves! I am very glad to say that, now On the Wings - Birth of a Hero supports macOS operating systems and you can play it on your mac devices!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link