Stand ready, Champion, and prepare to fight for Plamen!

Hello Champions!

We did it, what a rush! People everywhere can now hopefully enjoy [and break!] the game we've poured our hearts and souls in since years, now. We've fought for the game we had in mind and we've always tried to push something new and always pitched Alaloth as something in between old-school masterpieces and modern action games. "The very first isometric souls-like" we said back in 2018. The idea was to have 3D mechanics working in some way with Infinity Engine-like visuals and we can say that we are happy of the result now. It is not finished yet, lot of work has to be done, polishing is needed and that's why we are here launching EA but the game is completely playable, featuring way more features than what we originally thought and some more will be added in the next months. We already told you about our story, no need to repeat it once again. It's time to celebrate here. It will be for a few minutes only and then we'll be back at work, because the first days will be crucial. But hey, we are going to cry all the tears we have, thinking to all the issues we had to face on the way. Everytime we've been hit, we decided to go on. We've risked bankrupt, we had to deal with death and health issues, met people that nearly killed our dreams and our business but at the end we've gone through a pandemic too and we are here. We are closing a cycle today, starting a new one. Again, just give us a few minute to enjoy and take a look to our EA Launch Trailer here. For bug reports and EA related how-to, go here and follow the instructions. Please help us share the word about the release!

Next steps: a full roadmap of the things we are going to put in-game in the next weeks, a detailed list of known issues, lore and tech related updates. Join us on Discord and tell us about your experience!

Stay tuned and welcome to Plamen!

