Patch v1.2.2 is now LIVE!

Hi y'all!

What's changed with this Patch?

You will no longer randomly crash out of Multiplayer games!

This patch was very difficult to get right, as the bug this patch fixes was not consistent.

The issue lies with the network latency, or "Ping", where a high Ping would cause problems with loading things.

Sometimes you might experience your Golem's skin not loading in properly. This is due to a high ping and you might then find that some game events don't get triggered right.

Due to a bug within a plugin that Rumble Runners uses; Advanced Steam Sessions, you might've noticed that the Ping is always stuck at 9,999, even when the connection is very strong. Because of that, I've temporarily disabled the Ping display when you look for Parties. This might make players join Parties where they can't get a strong connection with and for that inconvenience I am very sorry.

I am keeping my eyes peeled for a solution, but since Rumble Runners is now very stable, this patch was okay to get released.

Thank you for your patience and understanding!

