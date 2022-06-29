 Skip to content

Eco update for 29 June 2022

Update 9.5.4 released!

Hey Eco Citizens,
today we release Update 9.5.4 addressing a regression in the last update in regards to filters, thanks for reporting!

Fixed: It was not possible to select multiple entries in civic and work party filters.

