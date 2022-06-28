Beta Update [2022-06-28]

Share · View all patches · Build 9023948 · Last edited 28 June 2022 – 20:59:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Liam here.

Today's update adds Black Dahlia's first Blockbuster (STAGE HAZARD) in addition to other tuning.

ROBO-FORTUNE

While we would normally wait to include a bundle of balance changes together, the first bullet point here impacts Black Dahlia enough that it will be rolled out separately ahead of time. The second change is bundled in with the updated version of Theonite Beam.

The grounded version of Theonite Beam (H) has had its hitbox adjusted slightly so that it does not hit Black Dahlia when she is crouching. This also impacts Beowulf and Eliza, and it's possible to "low profile" it with more moves.

The grounded version of Theonite Beam (H), when used as an assist, has 20 extra frames of recovery.

BLACK DAHLIA

New Blockbuster - STAGE HAZARD. Black Dahlia summons and kicks out a barrel that leaves oil behind it as it rolls. She can ignite the oil with cHP or her fire shot to cause a chain reaction of explosions that eventually ignite the barrel, causing it to explode. The list of attacks that can set off the oil will be expanded in the future to include moves such as Parasoul's Napalm Pillar, Peacock's cMK, Squigly's cHP, etc. For now, only Dahlia herself can set it off. Dahlia (and her teammates) can attack her team's barrel to cause it to roll forward with a hit. The distance it rolls and the strength of the hit is impacted by the attack that hits it. After the barrel has touched an opponent several times, it will break and no longer be able to roll.

Another Round (Reload) Changed input from QCB + Kick to QCB + Punch, since it is the opposite of Order Up, and her upcoming Special Moves are better suited for her kicks. Rush Order can now only be performed with a Punch input.

... Apologies for destroying everyone's muscle memory! This input is unlikely to change again in the future, so hopefully this is the only time this happens. Dahlia flicks up all six shots at once, instead of needing to flick twice. This greatly reduces start up and recovery. Recovery is reduced even further than before when performing Rush Order.

Buck Shot Ammo Type Increased blockstun and blockstop. Is now plus on block. Increased damage of all versions by 200.

Normals

Key Takeaways: All of Dahlia's lights are now plus on hit and block, except for cLK which is still negative on block. sMK is faster, easier to convert off of and use, and can now combo from sLK. cHP - Increased hitstun by 2F. cHK - Increased blockstun. cLP - Increased hitstun by 3F. sHP - Reduced start up to 19F. sLK - Increased hitstun and blockstun. sLP (second hit) - Increased hitstun to match the first hit. sMP - Tweaked hitbox to allow it to reliably OTG very close characters sLK - Fixed a bug where the "kara throw" window was smaller than intended. sMK Reduced start up. Reduced sliding speed and movement change before going active. Reduced hitstop. Reduced damage from 800 to 600. Increased hitstun by 2F. Dahlia no longer halts her momentum when making contact with an opponent, allowing her to carry that momentum into the normal she cancels into. Increased blockstun. Increased recovery. Tweaked dust visuals while sliding.

Forward Dash Reduced dash start up by 2F. Removed several instances of dash momentum not being 100% carried into normals. For example, cLP would previously cut dash cancel momentum in half. sLP still reduces dash cancel momentum as before. Increased dash cancel normal momentum by 15%.

Adjusted ground throw hitstop, recovery, and launch trajectory, to better facilitate Stage Hazard and Order Up (L) conversions.

Flipped art when captured inside of Umbrella's bubbles so you can see Dahlia's face.

Fixed a bug where performing "TK" Order Up (air) was stricter than intended compared to other characters.

Fixed a bug where the second hit of jMP was still an overhead even if the first hit made contact.

Fixed a bug where Standard Shot ammo would sometimes not detonate if the projectile was overlapping a point character and a nearby enemy teammate's corpse.

Fixed a bug where Dahlia's position would shift when hit with trip style attacks.

MISC

Fixed a bug with stage lighting on River King Casino (and likely other stages) for Mac and Linux players.

Attempted a fix for an issue where some players would not have online training mode lobbies start correctly.

Fixed an issue where some launch options were not applying correctly.

(Version number 3.5.3)