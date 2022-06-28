1.4.1g - Racing Event Changes

The racing event is now ranked on your highest ever rating instead of just your current rating.
This also fixes and clarifies some issues to do with options that reduce your score. The reduction is shown on the score screen.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The racing event is now ranked on your highest ever rating instead of just your current rating.
This also fixes and clarifies some issues to do with options that reduce your score. The reduction is shown on the score screen.
Changed files in this update