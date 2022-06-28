 Skip to content

SEQUENCE STORM update for 28 June 2022

1.4.1g - Racing Event Changes

Build 9023861

The racing event is now ranked on your highest ever rating instead of just your current rating.

This also fixes and clarifies some issues to do with options that reduce your score. The reduction is shown on the score screen.

