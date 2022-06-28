 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sneak Thief update for 28 June 2022

Major Performance Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9023846 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update I've added new optimizations to allow Sneak Thief to run on more systems at 60 fps. Any system with a modern GPU should now be able to run Sneak Thief at high settings averaging 60 fps. Older GPUs/Systems will now be able to support the game as well. Essentially the performance of the game should no longer be an issue! (So long as you have a modern computer with dedicated graphics)

So whats new?
-Added Dynamic Resolution
-Added Support for Nvidia DLSS
-Moved some lights from real-time to baked to decrease gpu overhead

  • Switched from C# JIT Compiler to IL2CPP, meaning instead of running in the mono VM the game is directly compiled to machine code. Decreasing the size of the game on disk and increasing the performance of the game.

I know most of these features should have been available on launch however with the time it took to get 1.0 out I felt pressured to release it. With any new update comes the potential for more bugs so please report any issues and I will have them fixed ASAP.

More to come soon!

Changed files in this update

Sneak Thief Content Depot 508551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link