Major Performance Update!

In this update I've added new optimizations to allow Sneak Thief to run on more systems at 60 fps. Any system with a modern GPU should now be able to run Sneak Thief at high settings averaging 60 fps. Older GPUs/Systems will now be able to support the game as well. Essentially the performance of the game should no longer be an issue! (So long as you have a modern computer with dedicated graphics)

So whats new?

-Added Dynamic Resolution

-Added Support for Nvidia DLSS

-Moved some lights from real-time to baked to decrease gpu overhead

Switched from C# JIT Compiler to IL2CPP, meaning instead of running in the mono VM the game is directly compiled to machine code. Decreasing the size of the game on disk and increasing the performance of the game.

I know most of these features should have been available on launch however with the time it took to get 1.0 out I felt pressured to release it. With any new update comes the potential for more bugs so please report any issues and I will have them fixed ASAP.

More to come soon!