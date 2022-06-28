Autonomy

If you've ever felt overwhelmed keeping up with crime in Freemont, this update is for you!

This update adds a new policy called "Autonomy" that allows units to automatically respond to most calls on their own. Typically, the unit closest to the crime will respond within a few seconds of the call coming in from dispatch.

If enabled, the policy has multiple settings to allow you to determine from how far away units should try to automatically respond.

Units will NOT automatically respond to raids, investigations, car chases, dragnets, or any call requiring the responding unit to have a certain skill level.

Once a unit has been dispatched to a call, whether automatically or by the player, the call will no longer continue to request a unit response, even if the player calls the unit away from the crime to go do something else.

By default, only traffic units are set to respond automatically, but you can configure Autonomy any way you like for all divisions from the Policies menu.

Other Changes

Public Service Announcement perk now affects crime waves already in progress. If a crime wave is already happening when the perk is activated, the crime wave has its duration reduced. (The previous system only reduced the duration of the crime wave if the perk was activated before the crime wave hit.)

Reduced penalty for having crowds present at burglary and homicide investigations.

Fixed a bug that caused homicide and burglary crowds to deduct Enforcement points before the crowd had even spawned when restoring a saved game where burglaries or homicides were active.

Fixed a bug that could cause crowd members to be restored with the wrong combat system data.

Fixed an issue that would cause gang member icons to display as white rather than their appropriate gang color.

Fixed a bug that could cause lovers to get stuck in the game after completing the Bondage Cuffs call.

Fixed an issue that caused homicides to be reported too many times. At most, a homicide should now only be reported as suspicious activity, and then once more as a murder scene.