Kingdom-Crier #12: New Music, QOL, Screenshot and Mod Contests #2!

Hail Kontras! Welcome to Kingdom-Crier #12!

We've partnered with our composer Thomas Himblot on a new trio of Background Music tracks and Satoru took care of hooking them up! We've upped the base length a track will play for and lowered the amount of downtime between tracks.

The three new tracks are:

Pizzicato Melody

Calm Voice

Guitar Space

Enjoy!

Full Patch Notes

Content Update #12