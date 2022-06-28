Kingdom-Crier #12: New Music, QOL, Screenshot and Mod Contests #2!

Hail Kontras! Welcome to Kingdom-Crier #12!
Content Update #12 - Background Music
We've partnered with our composer Thomas Himblot on a new trio of Background Music tracks and Satoru took care of hooking them up! We've upped the base length a track will play for and lowered the amount of downtime between tracks.
The three new tracks are:
- Pizzicato Melody
- Calm Voice
- Guitar Space
Enjoy!
### QOL Improvements
We're spending a little time over the next few weeks prioritizing quality of life improvements.
The first of these was released yesterday - improving the relationship between Beds, Rooms, and Buildings and better allowing navigation between them even when a Room or Building's Visibility Category is hidden.
We're working on a few other key systems, so stay tuned!
### Screenshot Contest #2
We're happy to announce our second Screenshot Contest!
Take a sweet new screenshot of the game and post it to #kingdom-shots on our Official [Discord](https://discord.gg/HeAaQcS) to enter. First Place will receive $75 USD, Second: $35 USD, and Third: $15 USD. The contest runs through 7/24 at 11:59 PST.
Full terms can be found on our [User Echo](https://noblefates.userecho.com/en/knowledge-bases/2/articles/1257-active-contests).
### Mod Contest #2
In addition, we're excited to launch our second Mod Contest!
Release a Mod on the Steam Workshop and share it in #mod-announcements on our Official [Discord](https://discord.gg/HeAaQcS) to enter. First Place will receive $300 USD, Second: $150 USD, and Third: $75 USD. The contest runs through 7/24 at 11:59 PST.
Existing mods will be considered if they have received significant updates after the previous contest.
Full terms can be found on our [User Echo](https://noblefates.userecho.com/en/knowledge-bases/2/articles/1257-active-contests).
### Love and Elves Dev Diary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AEr6KCBDxmQ
### What's new in Main?
There have been some key changes since the last Crier, here are the highlights:
```Workbenches can now be included in Ownable Rooms as Decorations!
Character visuals were tuned and improved!
Craftable Crowns were introduced!
Visitors carry more items and coins!
Hearths now emit light!```
### Community Content
_McBalckjack Built a Sky Jail Out of [Karma Bones](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2803651192)..._
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/76cbe929d85e95c088cc67fae66464c72505981a.png)
_and Defended It!_
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/dd09f4c1401190fbd6c99c5471d1dba3a043fe8b.png)
_somebody Set Up this Sweet Clay Town using [Kultural Tileset](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2783471611) for their Evil Orcs!_
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/a82f2bb318cc65ce218d2df4e84ed35dd76a15ca.png)
_Scott (senses) Hosted a Beautiful Wedding!_
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/d63b88635c745dbd386312d95b8f9a0a87b82c1d.png)
### Mods
_Karma Drak updated [Goblins](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2793396399) to 2.0, matching the new Mortals_
[![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/1d7318874de6e5ed91a9a2d92564a937ab57aada.jpg)](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2793396399)
### Discord
Join the Official [Discord](https://discord.gg/HeAaQcS) to participate in Development and Contests!
[![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/a54c50c85ab2d954f641161dab4a43e3e8c37ad2.png)](https://discord.gg/HeAaQcS)
Thanks for reading and thanks for playing!
The Noble Fates Team
