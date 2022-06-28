 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 28 June 2022

Kingdom-Crier #12: New Music, QOL, Screenshot and Mod Contests #2!

Share · View all patches · Build 9023524 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hail Kontras! Welcome to Kingdom-Crier #12!

Content Update #12 - Background Music

We've partnered with our composer Thomas Himblot on a new trio of Background Music tracks and Satoru took care of hooking them up! We've upped the base length a track will play for and lowered the amount of downtime between tracks.

The three new tracks are:

  • Pizzicato Melody
  • Calm Voice
  • Guitar Space

Enjoy!

Full Patch Notes

Increase track lengths  
Decrease time between tracks  

Hang Fix  
Fix for hang when crafting an item (Alchemy Mod Related)```

### QOL Improvements

We're spending a little time over the next few weeks prioritizing quality of life improvements.

The first of these was released yesterday - improving the relationship between Beds, Rooms, and Buildings and better allowing navigation between them even when a Room or Building's Visibility Category is hidden.

We're working on a few other key systems, so stay tuned!


### Screenshot Contest #2

We're happy to announce our second Screenshot Contest!

Take a sweet new screenshot of the game and post it to #kingdom-shots on our Official [Discord](https://discord.gg/HeAaQcS) to enter. First Place will receive $75 USD, Second: $35 USD, and Third: $15 USD. The contest runs through 7/24 at 11:59 PST. 

Full terms can be found on our [User Echo](https://noblefates.userecho.com/en/knowledge-bases/2/articles/1257-active-contests).


### Mod Contest #2

In addition, we're excited to launch our second Mod Contest!

Release a Mod on the Steam Workshop and share it in #mod-announcements on our Official  [Discord](https://discord.gg/HeAaQcS) to enter. First Place will receive $300 USD, Second: $150 USD, and Third: $75 USD. The contest runs through 7/24 at 11:59 PST. 

Existing mods will be considered if they have received significant updates after the previous contest.

Full terms can be found on our [User Echo](https://noblefates.userecho.com/en/knowledge-bases/2/articles/1257-active-contests).


### Love and Elves Dev Diary

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AEr6KCBDxmQ

### What's new in Main?

There have been some key changes since the last Crier, here are the highlights:

```Workbenches can now be included in Ownable Rooms as Decorations!  
Character visuals were tuned and improved!  
Craftable Crowns were introduced!  
Visitors carry more items and coins!  
Hearths now emit light!```

### Community Content

_McBalckjack Built a Sky Jail Out of [Karma Bones](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2803651192)..._  
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/76cbe929d85e95c088cc67fae66464c72505981a.png)

_and Defended It!_  
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/dd09f4c1401190fbd6c99c5471d1dba3a043fe8b.png)

_somebody Set Up this Sweet Clay Town using [Kultural Tileset](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2783471611) for their Evil Orcs!_  
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/a82f2bb318cc65ce218d2df4e84ed35dd76a15ca.png)

_Scott (senses) Hosted a Beautiful Wedding!_  
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/d63b88635c745dbd386312d95b8f9a0a87b82c1d.png)


### Mods

_Karma Drak updated [Goblins](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2793396399) to 2.0, matching the new Mortals_  
[![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/1d7318874de6e5ed91a9a2d92564a937ab57aada.jpg)](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2793396399)


### Discord

Join the Official [Discord](https://discord.gg/HeAaQcS) to participate in Development and Contests!  
[![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/a54c50c85ab2d954f641161dab4a43e3e8c37ad2.png)](https://discord.gg/HeAaQcS)


Thanks for reading and thanks for playing!  
The Noble Fates Team
