Draconia update for 28 June 2022

Patch 0.2.10

Patch 0.2.10 · Build 9023451

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added: System message if Construction placement failed somehow
Added: Configurable Max Construction Limit to ConstructionDB (0=not limited)
Added: Max limit of each type of stash is 2 per player
Added: Construction placement is blocked around every campfire in the area of a 20m circle
Added: Destroy Construction now possible via Interaction Radial menu. Construction permanently removed from the world (stashes gonna drop stored items to the ground if has anything left)
Updated: Stash slots. Slots have been increased to 8-20, depending on the type of stash.
Fixed: Rare crash caused by pending packet handler
Fixed: Chat visibility while photo mode active
Fixed: Nightvision buff removal issue when character died
Fixed: Bag Slot replication issue

