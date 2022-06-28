Patch 0.2.10

Added: System message if Construction placement failed somehow

Added: Configurable Max Construction Limit to ConstructionDB (0=not limited)

Added: Max limit of each type of stash is 2 per player

Added: Construction placement is blocked around every campfire in the area of a 20m circle

Added: Destroy Construction now possible via Interaction Radial menu. Construction permanently removed from the world (stashes gonna drop stored items to the ground if has anything left)

Updated: Stash slots. Slots have been increased to 8-20, depending on the type of stash.

Fixed: Rare crash caused by pending packet handler

Fixed: Chat visibility while photo mode active

Fixed: Nightvision buff removal issue when character died

Fixed: Bag Slot replication issue