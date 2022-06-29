Update to EA 0.5.3.

Hello everyone!

Yet another update for Harvest Days: My Dream Farm today! Included there are a few changes, for example the elimination of the penalty for not returning the scooter.

The last few days we have been busy processing your input and have fixed quite a few bugs! If you find bugs in the game, please report them with a description on our Discord or here on Steam!

If you have any suggestions, ideas, or anything else on your mind, please drop us a line!

ADDED

Removed the penalty for not returning the electric scooter.

Town Hall interiors.

The metal bars are now stackable.

The game version is now visible in the pause menu.

OST Main theme: full version.

Large eggs can be given away.

The electric scooters are numbered from 1 to 4.

The police station cameras trace the player and the villagers.

Stable door opens automatically when riding a horse.

At the end of the day the horse automatically returns to its stable.

Message after purchasing a vehicle at Alex's vendor with delivery instructions.

Electric scooter parameters.

Pumpkin seeds: 4 pumpkins when harvesting them (up from 1).

Sunflowers: 3D model.

Vehicles: Handbrake disabled.

Reduced top speed of the Pickup truck.

Increased player swimming speed.

Languages: English, German and Chinese.

Removed the outhouse next to the player’s house.

Smoothing of some areas of the terrain.

The hose next to the Alex's vendor.

UI: woodworking bench.

Police station’s door.

Coffee: reduced buy and sell prices.

Cheese: increased buy and sell prices.

Large cheese: increased buy and sell prices.

Goat cheese: increased buy and sell prices.

Goat large cheese: increased buy and sell prices.

Truffle oil: increased buy and sell prices.

Pumpkin: 3D model.

Dialogue has been removed after completing the quest for Anne's request (the backpack).

Quest: “Paul’s boxes” (Temporarily removed).

Animal Rescue Centre: cat and dog prices (0 coins).

Animal Rescue Centre: UI.

Stable capacity.

FIXED