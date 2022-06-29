 Skip to content

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm update for 29 June 2022

Update to EA 0.5.3.

Build 9023384

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Yet another update for Harvest Days: My Dream Farm today! Included there are a few changes, for example the elimination of the penalty for not returning the scooter.

The last few days we have been busy processing your input and have fixed quite a few bugs! If you find bugs in the game, please report them with a description on our Discord or here on Steam!

If you have any suggestions, ideas, or anything else on your mind, please drop us a line!

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm Update EA 0.5.3

ADDED
  • Removed the penalty for not returning the electric scooter.
  • Town Hall interiors.
  • The metal bars are now stackable.
  • The game version is now visible in the pause menu.
  • OST Main theme: full version.
  • Large eggs can be given away.
  • The electric scooters are numbered from 1 to 4.
  • The police station cameras trace the player and the villagers.
  • Stable door opens automatically when riding a horse.
  • At the end of the day the horse automatically returns to its stable.
  • Message after purchasing a vehicle at Alex's vendor with delivery instructions.

UPDATED
  • Electric scooter parameters.
  • Pumpkin seeds: 4 pumpkins when harvesting them (up from 1).
  • Sunflowers: 3D model.
  • Vehicles: Handbrake disabled.
  • Reduced top speed of the Pickup truck.
  • Increased player swimming speed.
  • Languages: English, German and Chinese.
  • Removed the outhouse next to the player’s house.
  • Smoothing of some areas of the terrain.
  • The hose next to the Alex's vendor.
  • UI: woodworking bench.
  • Police station’s door.
  • Coffee: reduced buy and sell prices.
  • Cheese: increased buy and sell prices.
  • Large cheese: increased buy and sell prices.
  • Goat cheese: increased buy and sell prices.
  • Goat large cheese: increased buy and sell prices.
  • Truffle oil: increased buy and sell prices.
  • Pumpkin: 3D model.
  • Dialogue has been removed after completing the quest for Anne's request (the backpack).
  • Quest: “Paul’s boxes” (Temporarily removed).
  • Animal Rescue Centre: cat and dog prices (0 coins).
  • Animal Rescue Centre: UI.
  • Stable capacity.

FIXED
  • Lift to access the desert: Issues with save/load system.
  • Mail: Issues with save/load system.
  • Inventory issue: Items are now saved at the end of the day.
  • Marcus' Letter: house built.
  • Fishing store: only accessible through the front door.
  • Removed large rocks in the middle of dirt roads.
  • Issues with the e-scooters when returning them to the Duda’s Mobility station.
  • Issues with UI: SOS Tower Service.
  • Issues with UI: Alex’ Dealership.
  • Issues with UI: Build a house in a plot for sale.
  • Diamond bar: crafting recipe ingredients.
  • When collecting the Marcus plans, the item is displayed in the wrong language.
  • When collecting the Anne’s backpack, the item is displayed in the wrong language.
  • When collecting a wooden bucket, the item is displayed in the wrong language.
  • Issues with the close button in some menus.
  • Some quests are not updated after completion.
  • Quest: “Mary’s request”.
  • Quest: “Marcus’ building plans”.
  • Quest: “Anne’s backpack”.
  • Beehive bug.
  • Issues with some vehicle’s menus.

