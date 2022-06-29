Update to EA 0.5.3.

Hello everyone!
Yet another update for Harvest Days: My Dream Farm today! Included there are a few changes, for example the elimination of the penalty for not returning the scooter.
The last few days we have been busy processing your input and have fixed quite a few bugs! If you find bugs in the game, please report them with a description on our Discord or here on Steam!
If you have any suggestions, ideas, or anything else on your mind, please drop us a line!
Harvest Days: My Dream Farm Update EA 0.5.3
ADDED
- Removed the penalty for not returning the electric scooter.
- Town Hall interiors.
- The metal bars are now stackable.
- The game version is now visible in the pause menu.
- OST Main theme: full version.
- Large eggs can be given away.
- The electric scooters are numbered from 1 to 4.
- The police station cameras trace the player and the villagers.
- Stable door opens automatically when riding a horse.
- At the end of the day the horse automatically returns to its stable.
- Message after purchasing a vehicle at Alex's vendor with delivery instructions.
UPDATED
- Electric scooter parameters.
- Pumpkin seeds: 4 pumpkins when harvesting them (up from 1).
- Sunflowers: 3D model.
- Vehicles: Handbrake disabled.
- Reduced top speed of the Pickup truck.
- Increased player swimming speed.
- Languages: English, German and Chinese.
- Removed the outhouse next to the player’s house.
- Smoothing of some areas of the terrain.
- The hose next to the Alex's vendor.
- UI: woodworking bench.
- Police station’s door.
- Coffee: reduced buy and sell prices.
- Cheese: increased buy and sell prices.
- Large cheese: increased buy and sell prices.
- Goat cheese: increased buy and sell prices.
- Goat large cheese: increased buy and sell prices.
- Truffle oil: increased buy and sell prices.
- Pumpkin: 3D model.
- Dialogue has been removed after completing the quest for Anne's request (the backpack).
- Quest: “Paul’s boxes” (Temporarily removed).
- Animal Rescue Centre: cat and dog prices (0 coins).
- Animal Rescue Centre: UI.
- Stable capacity.
FIXED
- Lift to access the desert: Issues with save/load system.
- Mail: Issues with save/load system.
- Inventory issue: Items are now saved at the end of the day.
- Marcus' Letter: house built.
- Fishing store: only accessible through the front door.
- Removed large rocks in the middle of dirt roads.
- Issues with the e-scooters when returning them to the Duda’s Mobility station.
- Issues with UI: SOS Tower Service.
- Issues with UI: Alex’ Dealership.
- Issues with UI: Build a house in a plot for sale.
- Diamond bar: crafting recipe ingredients.
- When collecting the Marcus plans, the item is displayed in the wrong language.
- When collecting the Anne’s backpack, the item is displayed in the wrong language.
- When collecting a wooden bucket, the item is displayed in the wrong language.
- Issues with the close button in some menus.
- Some quests are not updated after completion.
- Quest: “Mary’s request”.
- Quest: “Marcus’ building plans”.
- Quest: “Anne’s backpack”.
- Beehive bug.
- Issues with some vehicle’s menus.
Changed files in this update