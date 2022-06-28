Greetings, Adventurers!
New World Update 1.5.5 downtime will begin at 11:00PM PT (6:00AM UTC) on June 28 and includes additional rewards for PvP Arenas.
General Fixes
-
Players will now receive more PvP XP and Azoth Salt in PvP Arenas. The number of rounds won grants players the following rewards every match:
-
0: 350 XP, 75 salt
-
1: 600 XP, 150 salt
-
2: 750 XP, 350 salt
-
3: 1000 XP, 500 salt
-
We added a new type of Gypsum only obtainable in PvP Arenas - Garnet Gypsum. Players can earn up to 2 Garnet Gypsum per day. It takes one Garnet Gypsum to craft a Gypsum Orb. The number of rounds won grants players the following drop rates each match:
-
0: 1 garnet (50% chance)
-
1: 1 garnet (50% chance)
-
2: 1 garnet (50% chance)
-
3: 1 Garnet (100% chance)
-
Fixed an issue that caused specific interactions with some objects to prevent progress in the main story questline.
-
Fixed an issue that caused players to lose overflowed items in their storage after reaching the placement limit of 500 items in a single storage location.
Thanks for your support! We'll see you in Aeternum.
