New World update for 28 June 2022

New World Update 1.5.5

New World update for 28 June 2022

New World Update 1.5.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings, Adventurers!

New World Update 1.5.5 downtime will begin at 11:00PM PT (6:00AM UTC) on June 28 and includes additional rewards for PvP Arenas.

General Fixes

  • Players will now receive more PvP XP and Azoth Salt in PvP Arenas. The number of rounds won grants players the following rewards every match:

  • 0: 350 XP, 75 salt

  • 1: 600 XP, 150 salt

  • 2: 750 XP, 350 salt

  • 3: 1000 XP, 500 salt

  • We added a new type of Gypsum only obtainable in PvP Arenas - Garnet Gypsum. Players can earn up to 2 Garnet Gypsum per day. It takes one Garnet Gypsum to craft a Gypsum Orb. The number of rounds won grants players the following drop rates each match:

  • 0: 1 garnet (50% chance)

  • 1: 1 garnet (50% chance)

  • 2: 1 garnet (50% chance)

  • 3: 1 Garnet (100% chance)

  • Fixed an issue that caused specific interactions with some objects to prevent progress in the main story questline.

  • Fixed an issue that caused players to lose overflowed items in their storage after reaching the placement limit of 500 items in a single storage location.

Thanks for your support! We'll see you in Aeternum.

