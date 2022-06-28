 Skip to content

Gunlocked update for 28 June 2022

Hotfix v.041a

Build 9022847

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Fire Frakker to continue working even when the player had been EMP'd
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the Fire Frakker from utilizing the Overclock powerup (this is my favorite thing in the game, currently)
  • Improved the responsiveness of the Hail Mary slightly.
  • Possibly corrected an issue that may have locked the Smol Ship augment even if you had previously unlocked it.

As always, keep sending your feedback, and I'll keep improving the game. Thanks so much for all of your help so far!

