Prepare for Cuphead DLC with Cupdate 1.3.2!

Well hello there!

It’s surreal to be able to say this, but the time is here at last…The Delicious Last Course expansion launches tomorrow. We cannot wait for the wonderful Cuphead community on Steam to set sail for this new adventure, experience the story of brand new playable character Ms. Chalice, and take on some of the biggest and wildest boss battles we’ve ever created!

In preparation for tomorrow, we have released a small but important update which contains some necessary code adjustments to allow the base game to function with the DLC on launch day. However, keen players will also notice a small but highly requested quality of life improvement — the ability to swap your weapon loadout from the “Retry” screen of a boss battle instead of having to back out to the map to do so!

As we look back on the road to release, we can’t thank everyone enough for their kindness, patience, and continued support. Now, there’s nothing left to do but prepare your appetite…for adventure!!