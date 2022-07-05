Overcooked! 2 - Beta Branch Update!

Hey there Chefs! 👋
Thank you for your all of your patience and feedback as we continue our work to improve online matchmaking in Overcooked! 2 ✨
We've made a few backend changes to the Crossplay build on the beta branch, we'd really appreciate it if you could give it a try! The more Chefs the better👨🍳👩🍳
This will help us perfect the recipe for a tasty multiplayer experience! Many thanks for your patience whilst we continue to look into this! 🙇
Stay tuned for future announcements! 🔊
As always, if you encounter any issues with Overcooked! 2, please post a thread in our Report A Problem forum.
Keep up to date with all things Overcooked!
Changed files in this update