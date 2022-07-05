 Skip to content

Overcooked! 2 update for 5 July 2022

Overcooked! 2 - Beta Branch Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9022791

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there Chefs! 👋

Thank you for your all of your patience and feedback as we continue our work to improve online matchmaking in Overcooked! 2 ✨

We've made a few backend changes to the Crossplay build on the beta branch, we'd really appreciate it if you could give it a try! The more Chefs the better👨‍🍳👩‍🍳

This will help us perfect the recipe for a tasty multiplayer experience! Many thanks for your patience whilst we continue to look into this! 🙇

Stay tuned for future announcements! 🔊

As always, if you encounter any issues with Overcooked! 2, please post a thread in our Report A Problem forum.

Keep up to date with all things Overcooked!
Overcooked! Twitter Overcooked! Facebook
Team17 Twitter
Team17 Facebook
Team17 Discord

Changed files in this update

Balloon Windows Depot 728881
  • Loading history…
Balloon Linux Depot 728882
  • Loading history…
Balloon OSX Depot 728883
  • Loading history…
