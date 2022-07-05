Overcooked! 2 - Beta Branch Update!

Hey there Chefs! 👋

Thank you for your all of your patience and feedback as we continue our work to improve online matchmaking in Overcooked! 2 ✨

We've made a few backend changes to the Crossplay build on the beta branch, we'd really appreciate it if you could give it a try! The more Chefs the better👨‍🍳👩‍🍳

This will help us perfect the recipe for a tasty multiplayer experience! Many thanks for your patience whilst we continue to look into this! 🙇

Stay tuned for future announcements! 🔊

As always, if you encounter any issues with Overcooked! 2, please post a thread in our Report A Problem forum.

Keep up to date with all things Overcooked!

Overcooked! Twitter Overcooked! Facebook

Team17 Twitter

Team17 Facebook

Team17 Discord