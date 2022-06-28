 Skip to content

McOsu update for 28 June 2022

Update (version 33.02)

  • Windows: Added support for mixed-DPI-scaling-multi-monitor setups (automatic detection based on which monitor the game is on)
  • Windows: Added support for key binding all remaining mouse buttons (all mouse buttons can now be bound to key binding actions)
  • macOS: Fixed general breakage hopefully (still no high-DPI support)
  • Fixed osu_mod_random in cfg affecting main menu button logo text sliders
  • Fixed very wide back button skin images overlapping other songbrowser buttons and making them impossible/invisible to click
  • Fixed pen dragging playstyles potentially causing unintentional UI clicks when in-game screens/panels are switched and the pen is released

(As always, if I broke something with this update, you can go back to the previous version via the "Beta" tab in the right-click properties of the game in your library)

