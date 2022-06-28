V 0.0.4.7

New feature: Research. You now can research permanent benefits. Like drone mods/stat upgrades, these benefits will carry over between runs. Research benefits cost 5 research points plus one for every research benefit unlocked.

Current research upgrades give the following benefits:

The duration of fire created by your weapons is doubled.

The duration enemies stay frozen from cryo is doubled.

The duration enemies stay electrocuted from wattz is doubled.

Injectors are injected twice. (This includes injectors with negative attributes)

Lower cost in the market.

Physical damage from thrown weapons is doubled.

Physical damage from trap weapons is doubled.

Ranged weapon physical damage increased by 10 points.

Melee weapon physical damage increased by 10 points.

Plus 20 max health points(There are two of these for a total of 40 extra health)

Plus 20 max battery(There are two of these for a total of 40 extra battery)

You receive a research point after completing a level.

You can now reset your persistent progress via a button on the title screen. This will reset your drone stats/mods/blue prints, your unlocked kits and progress towards opening them, your research points/upgrades and reset your current run.

Fixed a bug that would create chunks of road instead of bullets when dual wielding and using a gamepad.

The duration of frozen and electrocuted enemies has been decreased by one third. Fire duration has been decreased by one forth. This is to balance the new research upgrades that increase the duration of elemental attacks.

Drone mod costs have been increased to 50 drone parts.