Regular Update Information v1.3.6 (2022/6/29)

It's time to regular update. (v1.3.6)

The contents of today's update are as follows.

Added help items for the Logistics Menu. (English translation is in progress. 40/100)

Unique Technology Research for CPU is now available.

The target to activate depends on the positional relationship with the player, CPU growth rate, and diplomatic status.

The maximum number of powers to which unique technology applies is:

Ordinary Level: 3 (from 10 turn)

Expert Level: 5 (from 6 turn)

Insane Level: 9 (from 2 turn)

National unique technology and power unique technology are counted separately.

If the launcher does not run normally in your environment, please let us know on the bulletin board.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1481720/discussions/0/3073117690252581127/

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

==========

Right-click on "ShemHaMephorash" from the Steam library Select "Properties..." and "BETAS" Select "stable-(version name)"

*We are always accepting requests, so please feel free to contact us on the Steam bulletin board