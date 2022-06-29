 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ShemHaMephorash update for 29 June 2022

Regular Update Information v1.3.6 (2022/6/29)

Share · View all patches · Build 9022615 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's time to regular update. (v1.3.6)

The contents of today's update are as follows.

  • Added help items for the Logistics Menu. (English translation is in progress. 40/100)

  • Unique Technology Research for CPU is now available.
    The target to activate depends on the positional relationship with the player, CPU growth rate, and diplomatic status.
    The maximum number of powers to which unique technology applies is:
    Ordinary Level: 3 (from 10 turn)
    Expert Level: 5 (from 6 turn)
    Insane Level: 9 (from 2 turn)

National unique technology and power unique technology are counted separately.

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

==========

  1. Right-click on "ShemHaMephorash" from the Steam library
  2. Select "Properties..." and "BETAS"

  3. Select "stable-(version name)"

*We are always accepting requests, so please feel free to contact us on the Steam bulletin board

Changed files in this update

Depot 1481721
  • Loading history…
Depot 1481722
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link