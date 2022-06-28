v0.21.23 - Modding, Steam workshop, interface style and more

Hey everyone!

Back again with another update. This one is a bit different from the previous ones. Instead of working on a bunch of different stuff over several updates, I decided to focus on getting the most requested feature by far done. You have probably figured out, that I am talking about Steam workshop support.

Modding has always been a thing I wanted to support. But for modding to work, a game needs to have a decent playerbase and with that, modders. With the recent growth, we are definitely on the right track. You can already do a lot of stuff with modding, and it's only going to get better over time as support gets expanded.

To kick off the workshop, I decided to create a small mod. If you subscribe to it, it will show up the next time you launch the game:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2824816332

If you're interested in modding, that's awesome and the documentation can be found on the wiki. I'm going to be expanding it over time, especially within the next few days. I'll also be available on the Official Discord Server, where you can ask questions and post requests on missing modding features.

The interface has been a talking point for a long time, and this update is hopefully a step in the right direction. In the spirit of modding, the style of the interface is now completely moddable. With it, I have created a couple of different styles. You can try them out under interface settings. In a future update, one of them may become the default one.

Some of the other features in this update include:

Updated boat textures.

You can now lock items in your equipment, making it easy to swap without removing the lock.

Banner stands can now be placed in arenas.

Hotkeys for loot all, sort, quick stack and eat food.

Preset Enchanting scrolls found in chests throughout the game.

And a bunch of other smaller changes and fixes!

You can read the full changelog below.

There is still a lot of space for improvements in modding and workshop support. Official mod configurations and automatically subscribing to server mods just to name a couple. I'm gonna be expanding this over the coming updates.

For the first time in 3 years, I'm going to be taking a break from development. I will still be reading feedback, answering questions, writing down ideas and suggestions, and doing hotfixes. This also means for the first time since EA launch, there won't be an update next month and I will be back in August with the creative batteries fully recharged.

I hope you have a great summer!

Fair

0.21.23 changelog

Additions:

Added support for Steam Workshop.

Added Primal interface style.

Added Ghost interface style.

Added attack speed tooltip to pickaxes, axes, shovels etc.

Added splash particles to boats when sailing.

Added loot all, sort and quick stack hotkeys.

Added eat food hotkey, similar to use health potion.

Added enchanting scrolls found in chests throughout progression.

Added owner server launch option.

Added Turkish translation (thanks Atlas#6172).

Added Korean font (thanks cfnnit#0666).

Changes/misc:

Reworked almost all interfaces with a bit more margin.

It's now possible to lock items in armor, trinket and void pouch slots.

Increased the range at which Pirate Captain will lose targets.

Reduced chance of boss spawn drops slightly.

Tool enchants now give mining speed instead of attack speed.

Updated wood and steel boat textures.

Launch options given to the start server commands are now passed to the game.

Banner stands can now be placed in arenas.

Ladders will now no longer delete chests and other objects when used above them.

When bosses are nearby, no additional mobs will now spawn.

Modding:

Added client and server side only mods.

Added the ability for mods to add custom interface styles.

Added upload to workshop button in mod settings for mods loaded from development.

Added proper handling of mod crashes and ability to disable mods causing issues.

Moved all core class files inside necesse package. This means modders have to update their imports.

Changed how mods under development are loaded into the game. Use the new example mod build.gradle file.

Job range is now much easier to mod, with static variables in JobTypeRegistry class.

Nearby crafting range is now a static variable in CraftingStationContainer class.

Fixes:

Fixed Sage and Grit drops sometimes going out of rotation.

Fixed clearing a control key not allowing you to save after.

Fixed Shadow Hood set buff working on moving mounts.

Fixed possible crash when displaying hotkeys controls not bound.

Fixed some crash related to health bar and hunger bar rendering.

And other smaller changes and fixes.