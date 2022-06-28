Hello all!

A few fairly updates, setting the stage for some bigger content expected in the coming weeks.

Build 0.167:

-Slight reduction in trash levels on opening scene

-Update player roll to immedaitely roll player and face mouse direction when in space

-New gun models and icon

-New icons for walls

-Updated algae tank plate

-Small rocks from mining are now random shapes, not the same

-Dropped stacked items are put spawned in stacked box model

-Improved base build placement to not suggest positions on top of existing machines in certain circumstance

-Turret line of site increased to 60 degress FOV up

-Big trash destruction does not alter trash percentage

-Removed chromium from recipes

-Audio sliders show values out of 100

-Base attack warning updated to say base is taking damage when taking damage