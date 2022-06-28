 Skip to content

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 28 June 2022

Build 0.167

Build 9022562

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all!

A few fairly updates, setting the stage for some bigger content expected in the coming weeks.

Build 0.167:
-Slight reduction in trash levels on opening scene
-Update player roll to immedaitely roll player and face mouse direction when in space
-New gun models and icon
-New icons for walls
-Updated algae tank plate
-Small rocks from mining are now random shapes, not the same
-Dropped stacked items are put spawned in stacked box model
-Improved base build placement to not suggest positions on top of existing machines in certain circumstance
-Turret line of site increased to 60 degress FOV up
-Big trash destruction does not alter trash percentage
-Removed chromium from recipes
-Audio sliders show values out of 100
-Base attack warning updated to say base is taking damage when taking damage

