10.8 live (bug fixes)

Build 9022364 · Last edited 28 June 2022

Hi all,

I've pushed a new version to the default branch. The update contains a bunch of bug fixes, here is a list:

player does no longer move when typing in chat and movement is bound to hjkl

Blighted Spikeshield now works properly and grants weapons the on-hit bonus

using rune of leech no longer crashes the game

fixed a level generation bug on Abysm 2 when stairs to Infested Tunnel would not be generated properly

fixed a bug when sometimes inventory would open with menu and the player would not be able to close the inventory.

If you haven't already, I encourage you to join the game discord server: https://discord.gg/cq4YkS946F

Cheers,

Bartek