10.8 live (bug fixes)

Hi all,
I've pushed a new version to the default branch. The update contains a bunch of bug fixes, here is a list:
- player does no longer move when typing in chat and movement is bound to hjkl
- Blighted Spikeshield now works properly and grants weapons the on-hit bonus
- using rune of leech no longer crashes the game
- fixed a level generation bug on Abysm 2 when stairs to Infested Tunnel would not be generated properly
- fixed a bug when sometimes inventory would open with menu and the player would not be able to close the inventory.
If you haven't already, I encourage you to join the game discord server: https://discord.gg/cq4YkS946F
Cheers,
Bartek
