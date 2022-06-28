 Skip to content

Lost Flame update for 28 June 2022

10.8 live (bug fixes)

Last edited by Wendy

Hi all,
I've pushed a new version to the default branch. The update contains a bunch of bug fixes, here is a list:

  • player does no longer move when typing in chat and movement is bound to hjkl
  • Blighted Spikeshield now works properly and grants weapons the on-hit bonus
  • using rune of leech no longer crashes the game
  • fixed a level generation bug on Abysm 2 when stairs to Infested Tunnel would not be generated properly
  • fixed a bug when sometimes inventory would open with menu and the player would not be able to close the inventory.

If you haven't already, I encourage you to join the game discord server: https://discord.gg/cq4YkS946F
Cheers,
Bartek

