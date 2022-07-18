Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - v1.10.01 Update

Hello everyone,
today we are releasing a new update, here is the changelog.
Change History:
v1.10.01
New
• Simultaneous turns can now be enabled or disabled during a game.
General
• Introduction game is now played on high land mass.
• Options associated to non-installed DLC no longer appear.
• Unit DLC check boxes are now by default checked after the associated DLC is installed, even if previously games were started without the DLC.
• Researching locked technologies is no longer necessary to unlock the "An STC?!" achievement.
• Research costs no longer scale with the amount of technologies unlocked.
• Updated German translation.
• Updated French translation (thanks to Jey).
Balance
• Added additional Burst Cannon to Tiger Shark.
• Increased Tiger Shark movement from 4 to 5.
• Removed Jink from Tiger Shark.
• Added Assault Vehicle to Ghost Ark.
• Limited Ghost Ark's Repair Barge to only be able to target Necron units.
• Moved Ghost Ark research from tier 2 to 4.
• Increased Ghost Ark cost and upkeep by 33%.
• Increased Nose Drill damage from 0.75 to 6.
• Added Relentless to Skitarii Rangers.
• Reduced Skitarii Rangers morale from 10 to 6.
• Reduced Skitarii Rangers' Transuranic Arquebus damage from 2 to 1.5.
• Increased Skitarii Rangers cost and upkeep by 50%.
• Added Kraken Bolts upgrade to Sniper Rifle and Space Marine Shotgun.
• Added an additional Hornet Pulse Laser to Hornet.
• Increased Hornet cost and upkeep by 50%.
• Moved Hornet upgrade from tier 2 to 3.
• Moved Vaul's Wrath Support Battery upgrade from tier 3 to 2.
• Increased Vaul's Wrath Support Battery cost and upkeep by 50%.
• Removed Jink from Marauder Bomber.
• Reduced Marauder Bomber movement from 6 to 5.
• Reduced Marauder Bomber cost and upkeep by 33%.
• Removed Move Through Cover from Forgefiend.
• Increased Forgefiend cost and upkeep by 50%.
• Reduced Scouts morale from 10 to 8.
• Increased Scouts cost and upkeep by 33%.
• Changed Sniper armour penetration bonus from +6 to min 4.
• Removed Rapid Fire from Phosphor Serpenta.
• Added Precision Shots to Ironstrider Ballistarius.
• Halved Power Surge production bonus.
• Increased Hive Guards' Impaler Cannon armour penetration from 2 to 4.
• Reduced Khorne Berzerkers' cost and upkeep by 33%.
• Reduced Khorne Berzerkers' melee accuracy from 10 to 8.
• Increased Canoptek Wraiths' attacks from 2 to 3.
• Changed Mark of Tzeentch from invulnerable damage reduction to feel no pain damage reduction.
• Reduced Hive Guards morale from 8 to 4.
• Reduced Krootox Riders morale from 8 to 6.
• Reduced Serberys Sulphurhounds morale from 8 to 6.
• Increased Lictor cost and upkeep by 50%.
Bug Fixes
• Fixed missing library libcrypt.so.1 on Linux.
• Fixed Warlock barks referencing Witchblade.
• Fixed Devil Dog not being a prerequisite for Dozer Blade.
• Fixed Ghost Ark not being a prerequisite for Quantum Shielding.
• Fixed Veterans of the Long War description.
• Fixed Runtherd Groundz description.
• Fixed a crash that could occur during gameplay.
• Fixed a rare crash with a Catachan Devil Lair not being able to spawn a Catachan Devil.
• Fixed Scattershield description.
• Fixed issues reordering mods.
Modding
LobbyHUD.xml changed. If you modify it, please integrate the new changes to avoid bugs.
• Research cost scaling with amount of unlocked technologies (
costCompletionFactor * researchedTechnologies / researchableTechnologies) can now be defined with
costCompletionFactor in
UpgradeManager.xml: a value of 1.0 doubles the research cost once all technologies are unlocked (this is the previous behavior).
Changed files in this update