Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - v1.10.01 Update

Hello everyone,

today we are releasing a new update, here is the changelog.

Change History:

v1.10.01

New

• Simultaneous turns can now be enabled or disabled during a game.

General

• Introduction game is now played on high land mass.

• Options associated to non-installed DLC no longer appear.

• Unit DLC check boxes are now by default checked after the associated DLC is installed, even if previously games were started without the DLC.

• Researching locked technologies is no longer necessary to unlock the "An STC?!" achievement.

• Research costs no longer scale with the amount of technologies unlocked.

• Updated German translation.

• Updated French translation (thanks to Jey).

Balance

• Added additional Burst Cannon to Tiger Shark.

• Increased Tiger Shark movement from 4 to 5.

• Removed Jink from Tiger Shark.

• Added Assault Vehicle to Ghost Ark.

• Limited Ghost Ark's Repair Barge to only be able to target Necron units.

• Moved Ghost Ark research from tier 2 to 4.

• Increased Ghost Ark cost and upkeep by 33%.

• Increased Nose Drill damage from 0.75 to 6.

• Added Relentless to Skitarii Rangers.

• Reduced Skitarii Rangers morale from 10 to 6.

• Reduced Skitarii Rangers' Transuranic Arquebus damage from 2 to 1.5.

• Increased Skitarii Rangers cost and upkeep by 50%.

• Added Kraken Bolts upgrade to Sniper Rifle and Space Marine Shotgun.

• Added an additional Hornet Pulse Laser to Hornet.

• Increased Hornet cost and upkeep by 50%.

• Moved Hornet upgrade from tier 2 to 3.

• Moved Vaul's Wrath Support Battery upgrade from tier 3 to 2.

• Increased Vaul's Wrath Support Battery cost and upkeep by 50%.

• Removed Jink from Marauder Bomber.

• Reduced Marauder Bomber movement from 6 to 5.

• Reduced Marauder Bomber cost and upkeep by 33%.

• Removed Move Through Cover from Forgefiend.

• Increased Forgefiend cost and upkeep by 50%.

• Reduced Scouts morale from 10 to 8.

• Increased Scouts cost and upkeep by 33%.

• Changed Sniper armour penetration bonus from +6 to min 4.

• Removed Rapid Fire from Phosphor Serpenta.

• Added Precision Shots to Ironstrider Ballistarius.

• Halved Power Surge production bonus.

• Increased Hive Guards' Impaler Cannon armour penetration from 2 to 4.

• Reduced Khorne Berzerkers' cost and upkeep by 33%.

• Reduced Khorne Berzerkers' melee accuracy from 10 to 8.

• Increased Canoptek Wraiths' attacks from 2 to 3.

• Changed Mark of Tzeentch from invulnerable damage reduction to feel no pain damage reduction.

• Reduced Hive Guards morale from 8 to 4.

• Reduced Krootox Riders morale from 8 to 6.

• Reduced Serberys Sulphurhounds morale from 8 to 6.

• Increased Lictor cost and upkeep by 50%.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed missing library libcrypt.so.1 on Linux.

• Fixed Warlock barks referencing Witchblade.

• Fixed Devil Dog not being a prerequisite for Dozer Blade.

• Fixed Ghost Ark not being a prerequisite for Quantum Shielding.

• Fixed Veterans of the Long War description.

• Fixed Runtherd Groundz description.

• Fixed a crash that could occur during gameplay.

• Fixed a rare crash with a Catachan Devil Lair not being able to spawn a Catachan Devil.

• Fixed Scattershield description.

• Fixed issues reordering mods.