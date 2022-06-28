Update Notes (Jun 28) - Windowed mode, Enemy roll, Tooltips and more

Important features

Windowed mode with custom resolution (accessible through Options in Main Menu)

with custom resolution (accessible through Options in Main Menu) Enemy roll in Solo game and trashing of a card is visually displayed (can be turned off in Options)

and trashing of a card is visually displayed (can be turned off in Options) Tooltips (on mouse hover) explaining components of attribute score sum. Various other tooltips explaining attribute ability icons, backstory slots, some buttons etc.

(on mouse hover) explaining components of attribute score sum. Various other tooltips explaining attribute ability icons, backstory slots, some buttons etc. Various tutorial improvements - skipped setup phase so it’s not overwhelming for a newcomer, added highlights and extra explanations

Other improvements

Mouse scroll sensitivity increased

Final scoring sheet: click on card name, alignment, class or backstory opens its details

While playing: click on alignment, class, backstory opens its details

Attribute score number is highlighted a bit to suggest that the score was altered by some card in inventory

Tower shield and Courages cards in your Inventory now have a label displaying their current assignment (to which armor set / attribute)

Tower shield and Courageous cards in your Inventory are highlighted in Final phase

Courageous ability - expected interaction upon activating ability is visually highlighted

Gold coin image added to texts instead of “gold” text

Various other minor improvements

Bug fixes

Solo game setup now starts with 6 dice

Dice bag now displays correct number of dice

Tower Shield is now included while scoring armor set

Reckless / Foolish / Weak / Clumsy are now including effects of other cards on attribute score

Fixed game freeze when attempting to roll dice in Roll Phase really fast

Other minor bugfixes

We are grateful to everyone participating in Early Access and providing very valuable feedback. We take your feedback seriously and wish to give you the best experience we can. Next major features on our roadmap: 1. AI, 2. personal stats (including recent games, hall of heroes etc) and 3. online multiplayer.

Stay tuned!

Devs