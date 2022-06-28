Version 0.5.0.0b is live!

The newest version 0.5.0.0b is available now!

Explore a New Map!

The map "Asmo's Fortress" was added to the game.

This map has new graphics and a totally different layout.

Master your strategies to beat this map.

New Levels and Bosses!

Asmo's Fortress has 30 new levels with new encounters.

New bosses with unique abilities will challenge your maze.

This map has a harder difficulty then the last ones, so get your strategies straight!

Other Changes:

New unlockable inventory slot added!

Achievement "Slayer of The Skeleton King" added

Achievement "Slayer of The Tentacles of Dust" added

Achievement "Legendary Boss Slayer of Asmo's Fortress" added

Achievement "Victory at Asmo's Fortress!" added

Achievement "Legendary Victory at Asmo's Fortress!" added

Achievement "Fast Victory at Asmo's Fortress!" added

Achievement "Fast Legendary Victory at Asmo's Fortress!" added

I hope you have fun with this new map. Asmo's Fortress is much harder to conquer than the last maps. You should have equipped some items to beat it. I've put alot of work into the new boss and map designs. I hope you like it! Feedback and recommendations for balancing are much appreciated. Join our community on Discord to contact me directly!

-brimsel