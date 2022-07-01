Announcing Revolver and Co 1.1 Update

Revolver and Co 1.1 is a major content update to Revolver and Co which adds 8 brand-new question types, 60 new levels across 4 worlds, and over 1,500 new questions!

Meet new people and learn about the history of Corvynnia across the expanded story mode, finding out about the robot war which eventually led to an island inhabited by passive robots, and explore these new realms:

Gradation Grotto is set in a long-abandoned robot nightclub. Buck, an early robot established by the island’s human settlers before the robot war, guides you through questions about Scales and Odds. What are the odds of being struck by lightning? How acidic is coffee? Input your answers with these new styles of slider questions and fire!

Hourglass House is a luxurious mansion stuck in time. Lana has news for you, and she’ll tell you all about it as you shuffle items around in Orderin’ the Court and Pair Well. A stack of five items in a category need rearranging, and it’s up to you to either put them in size, location etc order, or pair them with their relevant labels. Know the birth years of famous Elliots, or the difference between flotsam, jetsam, lagan and derelict? Hourglass House is for you!

Internet Idyll sees you paired with DJ, an environmentally friendly hacker, as you take on devious digital questions in the categories Password Hacker and Capture Cracker. In the former, you’ve gained access to a list of people with weak passwords and overt hints – fas10 your seatbelts! And Capture Cracker has you choose any number of 8 pictorial possibilities that match a given criteria.

JJ’s Junction finally pairs you with JJ, another mischievous hacker, as you ready your paintbrush and dust off your canvas in the Fill Harmonic and Icontour rounds. Paint in the area requested by these tough questions – Fill Harmonic will guide you on which areas are valid, be that the cells on a chess board or the countries of an entire continent, while Icontour completely erases something and makes you draw it back in.

All four rounds feature new music and colour palettes, with all 60 levels featuring dialogue exchanges with the four new characters. You can now get stuck right into any world’s level 1. And all eight new question types have an accompanying Endless Mode game.