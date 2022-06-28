 Skip to content

Summoners Fate update for 28 June 2022

Update #2 Hot-Fix

Update #2 Hot-Fix

v0.70.2 Release Notes (Hot-Fix)

Thanks everyone for your bug reports! Saw these when I woke up this morning and immediately jumped on it. Here's the fixes included in this patch:

  • Fixed bug where playing a satchel card would throw an exception and soft lock the game.
  • Fixed bug where Elite ambush encounters containing minions (ex: Skeleton Lord) would not surface the ambush prompt as the minions spawned as enemies instead of neutral. Consequently, this broke the battle when the player tried to attack because the Elite miniboss remained neutral (orange life bar).

I apologize for these issues and I will update our test plan accordingly to mitigate this kind of thing happening in the future.

~Ross

