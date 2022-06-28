Patchnotes 1.24 - Custom Level Importer

The beta version of the Level Importer is now available!

Added the Level Importer to Afterthought, that can be used to build custom Levels and upload them to the workshop (with Documentation and Tutorials)

Added: One Cinematic Cutscene after Boss 4 and one Cinematic Cutscene after Boss 8

Added: All Hidden Locations inside of the Levels

Added: All remaining Player Skins, Player Trails, Ghost Skins and Skill Effects with the according unlock Conditions

New: Speedrun Mode Achievements can now be reached

New: Reduced maximum number of saved scores per skill combo from 10 (5 for speedrun mode) to 5 (3 for speedrun mode) to reduce savefile size and load times

New: Added a Favorite Button to the Score Screen after a Level or Speedrun (so that bad Scores, that would be discarded otherwise, can be saved)

New: XP Bonus Objectives now give a lot more XP to compensate for the difficulty

New: A Saved Skill Combo for a specific Levels is now stored in the corresponding preferences file of the level (might require players to reenter their skill combos for all levels)

Fixed: Chaotic Skin distribution

Fixed: All missing German Translations

Fixed: Achievement #1 (Clear All Game F) displayed wrong