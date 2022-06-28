Update, Version 20220628

English

[Crafting]The number of required materials the group currently has is now displayed on the UI. (It's fun to code this with function pointers in Ruby. :D)

[Sins of the Father]As the story progresses, the Illuminati forces in the airport shall almost all go to the secret tunnel and the priest's house. (Only the doctor leaves behind.)

[Sins of the Father]The zombies shall appear near the airport right after the Illuminati leaves.

[Sins of the Father]Added a new dialog option to the Illuminati Doctor after everyone else leaves the airport.

简体中文

【物品制造】现在队伍当前所拥有的所需的制造原料数量会显示在界面上。（在Ruby里使用函数指针的欢乐产物。:D）

【父辈的原罪】根据剧情的发展，光照派的部队会全部从机场转移到秘密通道和牧师的小屋。（只有医生还留在机场指挥室内。）

【父辈的原罪】僵尸会在光照派人员离开机场后在机场附近的区域出现。

【父辈的原罪】在光照派几乎所有人都离开机场后，仍然留在机场的医生会多出一个对话选项。