Fireworks Mania update for 28 June 2022

4th of July Update 2022

Happy 4th of July to all who celebrates it - and for the ones who don't - well, you get a little extra fun decorations for a limited time too.

I know this is a bit early, but I want to make sure all have a change to find and get the update before the 4th.

Todays update, v2022.6.4, brings a few minor fixes, but mainly 4th of July themed decorations.

Changes

  • Added time limited "4th of July" decorations
  • Added new "Uncle Sam Hat" to Prop category

Bugs

  • Fixed effect issue with some rockets
  • Yet another attempt at fixing some Resolution related Setting issues

Let me know what you think about this update in the comments below.

  • Enjoy :)

