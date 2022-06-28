4th of July Update 2022

Happy 4th of July to all who celebrates it - and for the ones who don't - well, you get a little extra fun decorations for a limited time too.

I know this is a bit early, but I want to make sure all have a change to find and get the update before the 4th.

Todays update, v2022.6.4, brings a few minor fixes, but mainly 4th of July themed decorations.

Changes

Added time limited "4th of July" decorations

Added new "Uncle Sam Hat" to Prop category

Bugs

Fixed effect issue with some rockets

Yet another attempt at fixing some Resolution related Setting issues

Let me know what you think about this update in the comments below.

Enjoy :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1079260/Fireworks_Mania__An_Explosive_Simulator/