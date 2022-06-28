4th of July Update 2022

Happy 4th of July to all who celebrates it - and for the ones who don't - well, you get a little extra fun decorations for a limited time too.
I know this is a bit early, but I want to make sure all have a change to find and get the update before the 4th.
Todays update, v2022.6.4, brings a few minor fixes, but mainly 4th of July themed decorations.
Changes
- Added time limited "4th of July" decorations
- Added new "Uncle Sam Hat" to Prop category
Bugs
- Fixed effect issue with some rockets
- Yet another attempt at fixing some Resolution related Setting issues
Let me know what you think about this update in the comments below.
- Enjoy :)
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1079260/Fireworks_Mania__An_Explosive_Simulator/
