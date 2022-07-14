Beat Saber v1.24.0 With 80+ New One Saber Maps Released

Hey players!

Stretch your shoulders because we’re releasing new 87 One saber levels across 29 songs from previously released OSTs and paid Music Packs. All the new levels contain Arc and Chain notes for the very first time.

Now you can also customize Boost Colors in the Color tab palette.

Here’s the full list of updated songs with new One Saber levels and who mapped them:

Original Soundtrack Vol. IV

Into The Dream (feat. Jakub Tirco) - Jaroslav Beck /map and lights by Zakka/

LUDICROUS+ - Jaroslav Beck /map and lights by ETAN/

Original Soundtrack Vol. V

Firestarter - Tanger /map and lights by ETAN/

Magic - Jaroslav Beck feat. Meredith Bull /map and lights by ConnorJC/

Camellia Music Pack

GHOST /map and lights by Altrewin/

Cycle Hit – Kasai Harcores (DJ Genki, C-Show and Camellia) /map and lights by ETAN/

Monstercat Vol. 1

Overkill - RIOT /map and lights by ETAN/

Boundless - Aero Chord /Normal and Expert+ maps by Kolezan, Expert originally by Freeek, modified by Kolezan/

Imagine Dragons Music Pack

Whatever It Takes /map and lights by Kolezan/

Panic! At The Disco Music Pack

The Greatest Show /map and lights by ConnorJC/

Rocket League x Monstercat Music Pack

LUV U NEED U - Slushii /map and lights by ETAN/

Green Day Music Pack

Holiday /map and lights by Altrewin/

Timbaland Music Pack

Dumb Thingz - Kaydence, Timbaland /map and lights by Altrewin/

Linkin Park Music Pack

What I’ve Done /map and lights by Kolezan/

Numb /map and lights by Kolezan/

TinyTAN | Beat Saber: BTS Music Pack

Dynamite /map and lights by Kolezan/

MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) /map and lights by Altrewin/

Interscope Mixtape

Sugar - Maroon 5 /map and lights by ETAN/

DNA. - Kendrick Lamar /map and lights by Altrewin/

Skrillex Music Pack

Bangarang (feat. Sirah) /map and lights by Altrewin/

First of the Year (Equinox) /map and lights by ConnorJC/

Billie Eilish Music Pack

Happier Than Ever /map and lights by Altrewin/

Therefore I Am /map and lights by Freeek/

Lady Gaga Music Pack

Rain On Me (with Ariana Grande) /map and lights by Zakka/

Poker Face /map and lights by Kolezan/

Fall Out Boy Music Pack

My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up) /map and lights by Kolezan/

I Don’t Care /map and lights by Zakka/

Electronic Mixtape

Ghosts 'n' Stuff (feat. Rob Swire) - deadmau5 /map and lights by ConnorJC/

Icarus - Madeon /map and lights by Zakka/

Release Notes:

87 One Saber maps

Boost colors are now a part of the color palette

The anniversary theme was removed from the Main Menu

Enjoy the new update and see you on leaderboards!