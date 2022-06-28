 Skip to content

Atmocity update for 28 June 2022

Small fix

Atmocity update for 28 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,
I've uploaded a small fix for buildings not connecting properly to the nearest available road node. I also noticed the footprint size was incorrect for the small wind turbines causing them not to place properly.

/ Nick

