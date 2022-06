Maintenance completed, servers are back online ⚒

💥Finished "Fortune's Smile" event

💥Non-aquatic transformation increased skill damage by 100 and removed the stun effect

💥Added "Greater Experience Potion (3 hours)" item. The potion increases experience gained by 100%.

💥Added weapon and armor enchantment scrolls to the consumable store in Berneo

💥It is no longer possible to get Stone of Ancient Knowledge and Brilliant Stone of Ancient Knowledge in the Eristum Mine