Beta Notes v1.0.7

Hello Assistant!
[Anishka, Chief Engineer of Robotics]
We got another update and this time I have a full list of changes prepared.
As requested by the community on [Discord], we added all tracking numbers that were used by our automatic tracking system. Wonderful little helper I must say, almost on par with Lumo!
We send out the next Patch on a special Beta-Branch that can be accessed through some Beta settings on Steam. To access it open the properties of the game and select the menu point Betas. Here select _latest_beta.
If the first testing round works out we will advance the stage of our product for public release the following day.
You have my gratitude.
Beta Notes 1.0.7
-
Crash: When save games got too big, they were crashing on loading. [$5eu]
-
Save games should now work again without any progress loss
-
Logistics: Changed the default behaviour for items that are produced into and consumed from the same inventory: Logistics are now allowed to take these items if they are needed elsewhere
-
Logistics: Fixed an issue where shelves could have logistics connections/rules for non-reserved items blocking reservations that were actually used
-
Logistics: Splitters were not splitting evenly when using all 3 outputs or only single items had to be split [$5c5]
-
UI Bug: The research screen bugged out after a while resulting in incorrect states. All recent reports that were made had the same initial bug as the source [$5aj] [$58z] [$5as] [$5cz] [$5ak] [$59w]
-
UI Bug: It happened in the logistics view that after closing, lines remained on the screen [$596]
-
UI Bug: Assembly icons remain on screen when moving the camera around [$594] [$5e3]
-
Text Bug: Tooltip when players had not enough money to buy equipment contained a broken text [$5c4]
-
Returning Home: The last milestone to craft weekly products the counter wrongly expected 8 products [$5cr]
-
Charlie’s Circuits: Not all pallets in zone C were checked for setting up transportation [$5eo]
-
Merry-Go-Around: Achievement “Self-Made” was not triggering. [$5ek]
Requires restart of the level
-
Pocket Conquest: Progressing markets were not unlocking new modules as described [$5ef]
Requires restart of the challenge
-
Pocket Conquest: While the challenge was tracking the score, the victory condition was not updated and thus always resulted in a loss [$5ee]
-
Heating-Up: The 5th milestone to get luck or efficiency craft to 20% was not properly tracking [$5ej]
-
Heating-Up: The 8th milestone was not recognizing happy employees [$5er]
Changed depots in _develop_steam branch