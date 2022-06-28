 Skip to content

Good Company update for 28 June 2022

Beta Notes v1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9021240

Hello Assistant!


[Anishka, Chief Engineer of Robotics]

We got another update and this time I have a full list of changes prepared.
As requested by the community on [Discord], we added all tracking numbers that were used by our automatic tracking system. Wonderful little helper I must say, almost on par with Lumo!

We send out the next Patch on a special Beta-Branch that can be accessed through some Beta settings on Steam. To access it open the properties of the game and select the menu point Betas. Here select _latest_beta.
If the first testing round works out we will advance the stage of our product for public release the following day.

You have my gratitude.

Beta Notes 1.0.7

  • Crash: When save games got too big, they were crashing on loading. [$5eu]

  • Save games should now work again without any progress loss

  • Logistics: Changed the default behaviour for items that are produced into and consumed from the same inventory: Logistics are now allowed to take these items if they are needed elsewhere

  • Logistics: Fixed an issue where shelves could have logistics connections/rules for non-reserved items blocking reservations that were actually used

  • Logistics: Splitters were not splitting evenly when using all 3 outputs or only single items had to be split [$5c5]

  • UI Bug: The research screen bugged out after a while resulting in incorrect states. All recent reports that were made had the same initial bug as the source [$5aj] [$58z] [$5as] [$5cz] [$5ak] [$59w]

  • UI Bug: It happened in the logistics view that after closing, lines remained on the screen [$596]

  • UI Bug: Assembly icons remain on screen when moving the camera around [$594] [$5e3]

  • Text Bug: Tooltip when players had not enough money to buy equipment contained a broken text [$5c4]

  • Returning Home: The last milestone to craft weekly products the counter wrongly expected 8 products [$5cr]

  • Charlie’s Circuits: Not all pallets in zone C were checked for setting up transportation [$5eo]

  • Merry-Go-Around: Achievement “Self-Made” was not triggering. [$5ek]

    Requires restart of the level

  • Pocket Conquest: Progressing markets were not unlocking new modules as described [$5ef]

    Requires restart of the challenge

  • Pocket Conquest: While the challenge was tracking the score, the victory condition was not updated and thus always resulted in a loss [$5ee]

  • Heating-Up: The 5th milestone to get luck or efficiency craft to 20% was not properly tracking [$5ej]

  • Heating-Up: The 8th milestone was not recognizing happy employees [$5er]

